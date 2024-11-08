Buyers of Sobrenix 'anti-alcohol' supplement getting refunds, FTC says

Buyers of the Sobrenix "anti-alcohol craving" dietary supplements are getting refunds because the supplement misled customers about its results, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday.

More than $536,000 in refunds is heading to 56,686 buyers of Sobrenix, a liquid tincture made with a blend of kudzu root and other herbs and vitamins, which didn't back its anti-alcohol claims up with any evidence, the FTC said.

The refunds stem from the FTC's regulatory action against the Rejuvica in July 2023.

The FTC said the supplement appeared on Amazon and Walmart with language such as: "STRUGGLING TO CONTROL YOUR ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION? Sobrenix is designed to reduce alcohol cravings and help you detoxify your body so you can successfully manage alcohol consumption. Even better, taken before drinking, Sobrenix’s ingredients help you stop before you’ve had too much."

Rejuvica, the makers of Sobrenix, also made bogus review websites to promote their supplement, the FTC said.

Plus, Rejuvica paid "experts" to appear on TV news and tout the benefits of the supplement without disclosing they were paid by the company, the FTC said.

Rejuvica agreed to an order banning them from making unsubstantiated claims about healthcare products or services and to pay $650,000 that would go to customers.