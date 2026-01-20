Raising taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol can lead to lasting health changes, WHO says

The World Health Organization says alcohol and sugary drinks are getting too cheap, and that’s bad for public health.

WHO wants governments to significantly raise and redesign taxes to make these drinks less affordable and reduce disease.

Higher taxes can improve health and raise money for health services, helping prevent obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and injuries.

Sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages might seem like everyday treats, but according to a new announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO), their low prices are doing more harm than you’d think.

The WHO recently released global reports showing that cheap sodas, sweet drinks, and alcohol are contributing to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, and injury — especially among young people.

The reason? In most countries, taxes on these products are too low or poorly designed to keep up with inflation and income growth, so they’ve become more affordable over time — and that encourages people to drink more.

“Health taxes are one of the strongest tools we have for promoting health and preventing disease," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General,” said in a news release.

"By increasing taxes on products like tobacco, sugary drinks, and alcohol, governments can reduce harmful consumption and unlock funds for vital health services.”

What WHO is recommending and why it matters

The WHO isn’t just pointing fingers — it’s offering a solution. Its reports call for governments to raise and rethink taxes on alcohol and sugary drinks, so their prices reflect the real cost they impose on health systems and communities.

Here are some of the issues the WHO highlighted:

Many harmful drinks escape taxation: While sodas are often taxed in about 116 countries, other high-sugar products such as fruit juices, sweetened milks, and ready-to-drink coffees often aren’t. That means people can swap to these options without a tax penalty.

Alcohol remains too cheap in many places: Even though around 167 countries tax alcoholic beverages, taxes often haven’t kept pace with the cost of living or incomes. Wine, for instance, isn’t taxed at all in some countries.

Low taxes mean more consumption: And more consumption is linked with preventable diseases and injuries that burden families and health systems alike.

What consumers need to know (and do)

So, what does this mean for consumers?

Prices may rise: If your country adopts stronger health taxes, you could see higher prices on soda, sweetened drinks and alcohol in the coming years. That’s partly the point — costing more can help curb overconsumption.

Health benefits may follow: Higher prices have been linked with lower consumption and better health outcomes in places that have tried similar taxes.

Awareness matters: Knowing how your government taxes these products can empower you to support policies that promote public health or make informed choices about how much and how often you indulge.

In short: this isn’t just about prices at the checkout. It’s about shaping habits and protecting health — one tax at a time.