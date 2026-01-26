Yes, bitterly cold weather can make joint pain worse

Cold winter weather can worsen joint pain, especially in older adults, due to changes in joint fluid and increased inflammation.

Lower-impact exercise, anti-inflammatory foods, stress management, and smart supplementation can help ease stiffness and aches.

Persistent or severe joint pain may signal an underlying condition that requires medical attention.

The bitterly cold weather that is affecting much of the U.S. is not just threatening frozen pipes and power outages. You might notice more aches and pains in your neck, back, hips, knees, and shoulders during colder months — and science suggests it’s not just in your head.

As we age, the amount of synovial fluid in our joints naturally declines. This thick, lubricating substance allows joints to move smoothly. With less of it, bones rub together more easily, gradually wearing down cartilage and triggering inflammation. Cold temperatures and low barometric pressure can make matters worse by causing synovial fluid to thicken and expand, further reducing mobility.

Add in the extra work your body does to stay warm during winter, and the result is a perfect storm for joint stiffness and discomfort.

While aging and seasonal changes are unavoidable, experts say an anti-inflammatory lifestyle can go a long way toward easing cold-weather joint pain. Here are four proven strategies.

Keep moving — without overdoing it

Movement remains one of the most effective ways to protect joint health. Regular activity keeps joints flexible and supports independence as we age. However, high-impact workouts such as running or basketball can aggravate already inflamed joints.

Low-impact options are easier on the body while still delivering benefits. Walking on even surfaces with supportive shoes, cycling indoors or outdoors, swimming, water aerobics, and gentle yoga all help maintain mobility with minimal joint stress. For those who prefer staying home, online exercise programs and apps offer accessible alternatives.

Experts also recommend breaking up long periods of sitting. Standing or moving at least every two hours — even for short “movement snacks” — can reduce stiffness in the spine, hips, and knees.

Eat to fight inflammation

What you eat can either fuel or fight inflammation. Diets high in sugar, sodium, saturated fats, and heavily processed foods force the body to work harder to eliminate unwanted substances, increasing inflammation throughout the system — including the joints.

A diet centered on whole, unprocessed foods, such as the Mediterranean-style approach, helps regulate the body’s inflammatory response. Colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, lean proteins, and healthy fats like nuts and avocados are key players. Staying well hydrated also helps joints remain flexible and aids the body in flushing out waste.

When choosing packaged foods, checking ingredient lists can be revealing: the longer and more chemical-heavy the list, the less joint-friendly the option is likely to be.

Use supplements carefully

Some people find relief with supplements known for anti-inflammatory properties, including curcumin, glucosamine chondroitin, beet root powder, and collagen. Common kitchen spices — such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, rosemary, and oregano — may also offer mild benefits when incorporated into meals.

However, supplements are not regulated as strictly as medications. Health professionals advise discussing any supplements with a doctor first, as they can interact with medications or contain unlisted ingredients.

Reduce stress for joint health

Chronic stress contributes to low-grade inflammation throughout the body, often showing up as tension in the neck and back. Managing stress can therefore play an important role in reducing joint pain.

Mindfulness practices like meditation and deep breathing, regular physical activity, maintaining social connections, and prioritizing quality sleep all help lower stress levels and support overall health.

If weather-related joint pain persists despite lifestyle changes — or if it interferes with sleep — it’s time to consult a doctor. Persistent pain may point to issues such as arthritis, fractures, or soft-tissue injuries that require imaging, physical therapy, or other treatments. In some cases, medication or surgical options may be appropriate.

Seek emergency care immediately for symptoms such as sudden sharp or radiating back pain, limb weakness, numbness in the groin or buttocks, or loss of bowel or bladder control, which can signal a serious spinal condition.