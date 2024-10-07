Unlicensed 'dental veneer techs' are putting people's health at risk

Dentists are warning against a dangerous trend: people getting veneers from unlicensed, untrained individuals who often promote themselves on social media. These "veneer techs" offer cheap veneers, but the procedures can cause serious problems like pain, nerve damage, and tooth loss.

Dental veneers are popular because they can improve the appearance of teeth that are chipped or broken, stained, crooked or misshapen.

They are custom-made, natural-looking coverings for your teeth made of high-quality dental material. They are different from crowns because they cover only the front surface of a tooth rather than the entire tooth structure.

Treatment is not reversible, so it’s important to see a licensed dentist for veneer services.

Why are the "veneer techs" so popular?

High cost of veneers: Traditional veneers are expensive, typically $1,000-$2,000 per tooth.

Social media promotion: Unlicensed providers use platforms like Instagram and TikTok to advertise low prices and attract customers.

There are very real risks to the procedure, including:

Pain and nerve damage: Procedures done without proper anesthesia and training can be extremely painful and cause permanent damage.

Infection and tooth loss: Unsanitary conditions and lack of proper dental screenings can lead to infections and tooth loss.

“As dentists, our mission is to deliver quality care that promotes oral and overall health, as well as build trust with the patients we humbly serve in our communities,” said American Dental Association President Linda J. Edgar, D.D.S. “Dental procedures that are considered irreversible should only be performed by licensed, trained dentists. The public should be extremely cautious of these purported offerings.”

What to do

See a licensed dentist: Always ensure your provider is a licensed dentist with proper qualifications.

Be wary of low prices: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Check credentials: Verify the dentist's license and look for online reviews.

The ADA has updated its MouthHealthy.org page about veneers to advise how patients can check if their providers are licensed to provide dental services in their state.

Remember: Veneers are a medical procedure. Don't risk your health by going to someone unqualified.

“Any dental procedure that may alter the physical structure of an individual’s teeth, gums or jaws, without the supervision of a dentist, has the potential to cause irreversible harm,” the ADA said in a statement on its website.