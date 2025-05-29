Here’s why those six acne products were recalled in March

The FDA reported recalls of several popular acne treatments after benzene, a known carcinogen, was found in products containing benzoyl peroxide (BPO).

Valisure, an independent lab, first raised the alarm, showing benzene contamination can result from BPO breakdown, especially under heat.

Experts warn that benzene’s cumulative exposure from various sources, including skincare, poses a significant long-term public health risk.

Back in March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of several widely used acne treatments after they were found to contain benzene, a chemical linked to cancer. The recall decision followed months of investigation spurred by findings from Valisure, an independent testing laboratory known for uncovering safety concerns in consumer health products.

ConsumerAffairs originally reported the recall on March 19. Following the recall, the health agency determined that the public should be told more about the potential risks.

Valisure, based in New Haven, Conn., tested a wide range of over-the-counter and prescription acne medications containing benzoyl peroxide (BPO)—an active ingredient commonly used to treat acne by killing bacteria and reducing inflammation. Alarmingly, Valisure discovered that many BPO products degrade into benzene over time, especially when stored in warm conditions.

Exceeding benzene limits

Their testing revealed that some products exceeded the FDA’s conditional benzene limit of 2 parts per million (ppm), with one sample reaching as high as 35 ppm. The results, published in Environmental Health Perspectives and later reinforced by a follow-up study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, triggered concern from the medical community and prompted an FDA response.

The FDA recall included six acne products:

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream (5% BPO)

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream

‘Victory for patient safety’

Dr. Christopher Bunick, associate professor of dermatology at Yale and a co-author of both studies, emphasized that no level of benzene is acceptable in products like acne medications. "There shouldn’t be any carcinogens in any of our acne products,” Bunick asserted. “The recall is a victory for patient safety.”

Benzene, a volatile chemical found in cigarette smoke, car exhaust, and industrial emissions, is already omnipresent in daily life. “It’s all the benzene exposure throughout all of society that adds cumulative risk,” Bunick said. “And the last place consumers need additional risk is in an acne product.”

Though benzene contamination has previously been identified in sunscreens, hand sanitizers, and dry shampoos, this new research shows that in acne products, the benzene isn't from manufacturing errors—it’s the result of BPO itself breaking down under heat or over time.

While the FDA’s own testing identified fewer contaminated products than Valisure’s, experts caution that the time lag between Valisure's petition and the agency's investigation may have allowed companies to quietly reformulate or recall tainted batches. The FDA has issued guidance to manufacturers to reformulate certain drug products, especially those using gelling agents linked to benzene formation.