Doctors worry that patients are increasingly exposed to medical misinformation

61% of physicians say patients have been influenced by medical misinformation or disinformation in the past year.

Nearly 9 in 10 doctors report misinformation is on the rise, with half citing a “significant increase.”

Rural physicians report higher rates of patients affected than their suburban or urban peers.

How many times have you heard “You can’t believe everything you see on the internet?” Despite that warning, a lot of people apparently accept online medical information as gospel, and doctors are increasingly concerned.

A significant percentage of Americans, especially those in Generation Z, get health information from TikTok. Recent data show that about 56% of Gen Z use TikTok for health and wellness advice, with approximately one-third (34%) citing TikTok as their main source of health information.

For the broader U.S. adult population, surveys indicate that most TikTok users – especially those aged 18-29 – report encountering health information on the platform, with exposure rates as high as 91% among younger adults for certain health topics

A new survey from The Physicians Foundation reveals that American doctors are increasingly concerned that health misinformation and disinformation are undermining patient trust, straining the physician-patient relationship, and threatening the quality of medical care.

The study defines misinformation as false or inaccurate information shared without intent to deceive, while disinformation refers to false or misleading content deliberately spread to mislead. Physicians say both forms are prevalent in healthcare, where they can shape how patients view treatments, vaccines, and overall medical guidance.

The scope of the problem

More than six in 10 physicians (61%) reported that their patients were influenced by misinformation or disinformation at least a moderate amount in the past year. Rural doctors appear to feel the brunt of the problem: 38% said they encountered “a great deal” of misinformation among their patients, compared to 21% of suburban and 25% of urban physicians.

Physicians also agree the problem is worsening. Nearly nine in 10 (86%) said health misinformation has increased compared to five years ago, with half describing the rise as “significant.”

Impact on patient care

Doctors say misinformation doesn’t just frustrate conversations, it affects care. More than half (57%) reported that false or misleading health claims have significantly impaired their ability to deliver quality treatment. The study shows how easily patient trust can be undermined, complicating medical decision-making.

Despite these challenges, many physicians believe they are capable of tackling misinformation during visits. About half (50%) expressed high confidence in identifying and correcting it, while 47% felt somewhat confident. Only 10% said they lacked the necessary tools or support to engage with skeptical patients.

While many doctors feel equipped to address falsehoods in clinical settings, they remain doubtful about patients’ ability to find trustworthy information on their own. Forty percent said they are “not at all confident” that patients know how to access reliable, evidence-based resources online.

Rural physicians were the most concerned, with 54% expressing no confidence, compared to 37% of suburban doctors and 41% of urban doctors.