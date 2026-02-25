Early environments may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes

A new nationwide analysis shows very early childhood Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is still uncommon but linked with where children live and their food environments.

Researchers studied survey data from more than 174,000 U.S. children (including ~50,000 under age 5) to explore behavioral and environmental factors tied to T2D.

Findings suggest broader influences — neighborhood walkability, food programs, and access to nutritious foods — are associated with risk indicators beyond diet and physical activity alone.

Type 2 diabetes, once thought of as an adult disease, is becoming increasingly visible in children and teens — now making up a far larger share of pediatric diabetes cases than it did decades ago.

While obesity remains a key risk factor, scientists are asking: could a child’s early environment — including the neighborhood they grow up in and the quality of food they access — also play a role?

That’s the question driving a new study published in Pediatric Research and highlighted by Florida Atlantic University researchers.

“Research has shown that neighborhood environments – such as the presence of sidewalks, parks or other green spaces – can directly influence a child’s ability to engage in physical activity, and in turn, affect their risk of developing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes,” researcher Lea Sacca, Ph.D., said in a news release.

The study

The team analyzed data from the National Survey of Children’s Health covering five years (2016–2020), focusing on children from birth through age 5 — an under-studied group when it comes to T2D. Caregivers provided information about whether a health care provider had diagnosed the child with T2D, along with responses about dietary habits, physical activity, and aspects of their living situation.

Rather than looking only at weight or what kids ate, the researchers also included broader factors like neighborhood conditions (walkability, presence of litter), access to free or reduced-cost meals, participation in food assistance programs, and even whether neighbors helped out.

Statistical comparisons — including proportions and chi-square tests — were used to see how these variables varied with T2D status.

What the study found: Results with a twist

First, the good news: the overall rate of T2D in kids under 5 remained very low and did not change dramatically over the study period. But certain patterns stood out.

For example, children living in areas with more walkability or nearby green space tended to have different T2D indicators compared with those in less active environments. In both 2016 and 2020, having a library nearby was linked with T2D reporting — possibly capturing broader lifestyle or neighborhood patterns that influence activity.

Use of food assistance programs rose over the period studied, and while these can reduce food insecurity, they are also connected with greater consumption of processed, high-sugar foods — a complexity the researchers note matters for diabetes risk.

Overall, the findings highlight that preventing early-onset T2D may need strategies beyond encouraging better diet and exercise alone .

“The rise in early-onset type 2 diabetes is a growing public health concern,” said Dr. Sacca. “Addressing it requires a comprehensive strategy. That includes improving access to nutritious foods, creating healthier neighborhood environments, and investing in policies that promote long-term wellness from the very start of life.”