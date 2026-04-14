Medical debt is keeping people from getting other types of health care

People with medical debt are significantly more likely to delay dental, medical, and mental health care.

The study used a large, nationally representative survey of nearly 30,000 U.S. adults.

Dental care was the most commonly delayed type of care among those with medical debt.

Medical debt doesn’t just affect your finances — it may also shape how and when you seek care.

A recent study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found a strong link between medical debt and delaying other types of health care, including dental, medical, and mental health services.

What’s notable is that this pattern showed up even among people with insurance. In other words, having coverage doesn’t necessarily protect against the ripple effects of medical bills. Researchers point out that financial strain can influence decisions about care, especially when costs feel unpredictable or overwhelming.

“Avoiding routine or preventative care can worsen patient health conditions, ultimately making them more costly to address — for patients, insurers, and taxpayers who subsidize much of the medical care in the U.S.,” senior author Catherine Ettman, Ph.D. said in a news release.

How the study was conducted

To understand this connection, researchers analyzed data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey, which included responses from nearly 30,000 adults across the U.S.

Participants were asked whether they had experienced medical debt in the past year — defined as having trouble paying or being unable to pay medical bills. These bills could include expenses from doctors, dentists, hospitals, therapists, medications, or other care services.

The researchers then looked at whether those same individuals reported delaying or forgoing care due to cost. They grouped outcomes into three categories: dental care, medical care, and mental health care. If a participant said they had either delayed or skipped care for financial reasons, it was counted as “deferred care.”

Because the survey is nationally representative, the findings offer a broad snapshot of how medical debt and care decisions are connected across the U.S. population.

What the researchers found

The results show a clear association between medical debt and delayed care. Among people with medical debt, 42.3% reported delaying dental care, compared to 17.7% of those without debt.

Similar patterns appeared in other areas. About 23% of those with medical debt delayed medical care, versus 5.3% without debt. For mental health care, 14% of people with medical debt reported delays, compared to 5% of those without.

Dental care stood out as the most commonly deferred service. Researchers also found that delays in care were fairly consistent across insurance types, suggesting that financial barriers can persist regardless of coverage.

Overall, the study highlights how medical debt is linked with postponing care across multiple areas of health. While it doesn’t establish cause and effect, it adds to growing evidence that financial pressures may play a role in whether people seek timely care.

“Policies that address affordability and the cascading toll of medical debt are critical to mitigating the health and economic impact of deferred care,” researcher Kyle Moon said in the news release.