Heart-heathy diet may reduce dementia risk, study finds

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, you’re doing your heart a favor. And, a new study suggests that a diet that helps the heart can also reduce the risk of dementia as you age.

In brief ...

Diet and heart health linked to dementia risk : A study found that a diet stabilizing cholesterol levels can help reduce cognitive decline and dementia risk as people age.

Fluctuating cholesterol levels tied to higher dementia risk : The study observed that participants with unstable cholesterol levels were more likely to develop dementia compared to those with more stable cholesterol levels.

Fluctuating cholesterol may act as a biomarker : Researchers suggest that monitoring cholesterol fluctuations annually may serve as an indicator for identifying individuals at higher risk for dementia.

Healthy diet plays a crucial role: A diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can help stabilize cholesterol and lower the risk of dementia, as recommended by healthcare providers.

About the study

The study by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and published in the journal Neurology found that a diet that gradually lowers and stabilizes cholesterol over time is associated with reduced cognitive decline.

Researchers followed about 10,000 adults who had an average age of 74. None of the participants showed any signs of dementia when the study began. Participants’ cholesterol levels were recorded at the start of the research and measured subsequently three times a year. Participants' memory skills were closely monitored for more than five years.

There was a strong correlation between cholesterol and memory. Subjects who cholesterol levels tended to fluctuate between measurements had an increased risk of dementia.

More than 500 subjects developed during the follow-up period. Of the group with the largest swing in cholesterol readings, 147 developed dementia. Of the group with the most stable cholesterol levels, only 98 developed dementia.

'A new biomarker'

“These results suggest that fluctuating cholesterol, measured annually, may be a new biomarker for identifying people at risk of dementia, providing more information than the actual cholesterol levels measured at a single time point,” Zhen Zhou, lead author of the study, said in a press release.

According to the Mayo Clinic, high cholesterol’s main cause is an unhealthy diet, high in saturated fats. On the other hand, foods that are high in dietary fiber, particularly soluble fiber, can promote can reduce the amount of bad (LDL) cholesterol in your blood.

A healthy diet can include consuming vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds every day. Your healthcare provider can measure your cholesterol levels and recommend a healthy diet.