Canadian study links ultra-processed food to health risks

Ultra-processed foods are strongly linked to adverse health effects, including inflammation and cardiometabolic risks.

A landmark McMaster University study used biomarker data to uncover how UPFs may harm health beyond weight gain.

The findings support calls for broad, equitable public health strategies to reduce UPF consumption in Canada.

A new Canadian study has confirmed what many health experts have long believed – that ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—such as chips, frozen pizzas, and sugary cereals—are significantly associated with poor health outcomes, independent of traditional factors like body weight and socioeconomic status.

Researchers at McMaster University conducted the first population-based study in Canada to investigate how UPFs affect the body using robust biomarker data. Published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, the study examined more than 6,000 adults across the country, analyzing the connection between UPF consumption and indicators like blood pressure, cholesterol, waist circumference, and body mass index (BMI).

Alarming health findings

The data, drawn from the Canadian Health Measures Survey, found that people who consumed the most UPFs, averaging up to six servings daily, had significantly worse health profiles. They recorded higher levels of insulin, triglycerides, BMI, waist size, and blood pressure compared to those with the lowest intake.

But most strikingly, researchers found elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and white blood cells in high-UPF consumers—biomarkers that signal inflammation in the body. The researchers said these results remained robust even after adjusting for lifestyle variables like physical activity and smoking, as well as income and education levels.

“These two biomarkers indicate that these foods are causing an inflammatory response in our bodies,” Dr. Anthea Christoforou, senior author of the study, said in a statement. “In a sense, this suggests that our bodies are seeing these as non-foods, as some kind of other element.”

More than just calories

The researchers argue that UPFs may affect health in ways beyond excess calorie intake or weight gain. The study suggests that chemical additives, preparation methods, and even packaging might contribute to inflammation and metabolic dysregulation, risk factors for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

“Our food supply is incredibly complex,” said Christoforou. “It’s not just about nutrients—it’s about how foods are made, processed, and marketed. All of this shapes our food environment and, ultimately, our health.”

The study also noted demographic trends among high-UPF consumers: they were more likely to be men, have lower education levels and incomes, and report low intake of fruits and vegetables. Despite these trends, the study found that negative health effects were consistent across all socioeconomic groups.

“This highlights the need for broad, equitable food policies that protect everyone,” said co-author Angelina Baric. “It’s not just about individual choices—it’s about reshaping the environment that influences those choices.”

