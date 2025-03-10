Maryland health department confirms measles case

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed that a resident who recently traveled abroad has contracted the measles.

While this case remains unconnected to the current outbreak going on in the southwest part of the country, it’s important for consumers to be aware of where other infections are popping up – particularly for those who may have come into contact with the infected person.

The Maryland Department of Health has identified the following dates, times, and locations for potential exposures:

Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A – transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area March 5, 2025, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department ​March 7th, 2025, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm



Residents are encouraged to contact their local health departments if they begin developing symptoms or have any measles-related questions.

Measles continues to rage on in the southwest

In addition to this standalone case in Maryland, residents in Texas and New Mexico continue to be affected by the ongoing measles outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been updating its measles tracker on a weekly basis, and as of March 6, cases had exceeded 220.

The first measles-related death was reported on February 26. On March 6, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported the second measles-related death related to this outbreak. While the death continues to be investigated, the patient was diagnosed with measles and had no history of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The NMDOH is continuing to host free vaccine clinics throughout the state in an effort to raise awareness and protection from the virus.

“We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles,” Dr. Chad Smelser, NMDOH Deputy State Epidemiologist, said in a news release. “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection against this serious disease.”

