Can you really afford GLP-1s? New budget tool shows you in minutes

A new interactive budget tool from Levity helps users see whether GLP-1 medications fit into their real-world finances.

Personalized results compare out-of-pocket costs for brand-name and compounded GLP-1 options in just minutes.

Easy, no-spreadsheet experience gives users financial clarity before speaking with a health care provider.

With demand for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy at an all-time high, one big question remains for many consumers: Can I actually afford it?

To help answer that, medical communications company Levity has launched an interactive budget builder that helps users see how different GLP-1 options might fit their real-world finances.

By entering a few basic details — such as income, rent, food, and transportation costs — users receive a personalized snapshot of whether brand-name or compounded versions of GLP-1 medications align with their monthly budget.

Dr. Zoe Lees, Medical Writer at Levity, spoke with ConsumerAffairs to share the ins and outs of this new resource.

Taking the guesswork out of GLP-1s

Dr. Lees explained that the GLP-1 Budget Calculator was created to solve a common problem: helping people figure out what they will actually pay for medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro.

“With the mix of insurance coverage, deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket costs, most patients struggle to understand the true cost. Levity addressed this gap by creating an easy-to-navigate instrument that can help clarify these costs, providing people with a personalized snapshot of whether GLP-1 medications could actually fit into their lives. The goal was to make starting treatment less scary and easier on the wallet.”

How does it work?

Dr. Lees broke down exactly how consumers can get started with the budget calculator.

After entering simple information like age, monthly income, basic living costs, and insurance coverage information, the device works out how much money is left for health spending. This budget is then compared with average list costs for brand-name GLP-1s and less expensive compounded medications, including Compounded Liraglutide with B12.

The results are shown in easy to understand visuals, so users can quickly see what they can afford. They can also click "Learn More" to get more details on costs and treatments that fit their budget, helping them make informed medical choices.

“Anyone can use the calculator for free on the Levity site,” Dr. Lees said. “In just a few minutes, you can enter your information and see an easy snapshot of what you can afford. It's a simple and accessible tool for anyone exploring GLP-1 therapy, whether insured or paying out of pocket.

“The calculator is designed to meet a growing need, helping people compare brand-name or compounded treatment options as they consider their choices.”