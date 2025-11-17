Prices for Ozempic and Wegovy continue to fall

Novo Nordisk announced it is cutting the cash-pay pricing for its popular semaglutide drugs: Wegovy will now be offered at $349 per month for most doses and for cash-pay patients, while Ozempic will be similarly priced (with the highest 2 mg dose remaining at $499).

The company is also launching an introductory offer: new cash-pay patients for the lowest two doses of Wegovy or Ozempic may pay as little as $199 per month until March 31, 2026.

While the price cuts aim to broaden access and counter competition from other GLP-1 and obesity treatments (notably Zepbound from Eli Lilly), medical experts warn that even at $349 a month many uninsured or under-insured patients will still face affordability issues.

Earlier this year Novo Nordisk lowered the out-of-pocket cost to consumers who were paying cash for GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, rather than using insurance. Those costs are now going even lower.

The changes come as the company navigates mounting competitive pressure, rising demand and the broader debate around pharmaceutical pricing and access.

For patients without insurance covering these medications, the new pricing structure breaks down as follows:

Wegovy’s most common monthly cost for cash-pay patients drops from the earlier figure (around $499 or more) to $349 a month for most doses.

Ozempic, primarily a diabetes drug but also used off-label for weight-management in some cases, is now offered for $349 a month for most doses under the cash-pay program — except the highest (2 mg) strength, which remains at $499.

On top of that, for new cash-pay patients using the lower two dose strengths of either drug, there’s a time-limited introductory price of $199 per month (until March 31, 2026) through certain channels.

The offer is available through Novo’s direct-to-consumer pharmacy service (NovoCare) and partners such as GoodRx, as well as participating home-delivery and retail pharmacy arrangements.

Competitive and access pressures

Novo Nordisk’s decision comes amid several converging pressures:

Demand for GLP-1 / semaglutide-based treatments has surged in recent years, both for diabetes and obesity, placing strain on supply and raising scrutiny over pricing.

Competitors such as Eli Lilly are expanding in the obesity and weight-management space (for example Zepbound), which prompts Novo to respond more aggressively on pricing and access.

The company also cited a desire to steer patients away from non-approved compounded versions of semaglutide (which may be less safe) by making the official brand versions more accessible.

This strategy reflects a broader trend: direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution (via NovoCare) and lower list pricing for cash-pay patients as a way to reach populations not well served by insurance coverage.

What this means for patients

For many consumers — especially those who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover obesity-treatment drugs — the price drop is likely welcome. A $349 monthly price point brings the cost into a lower tier compared with earlier figures.

However, industry experts caution that it does not automatically mean the treatment is affordable for everyone. According to one analysis, many patients struggle with high monthly drug costs even in the $100-$200 range.