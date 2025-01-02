What you need to know about bird flu

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about bird flu lately.

It’s killed millions of chickens, driving up the price of eggs. It’s infected dairy cattle. A man in Louisiana was infected by his flock of chickens.

More recently, Los Angeles County has reported its first human case of the bird flu, H5N1, marking a significant development in the ongoing outbreak. This follows the confirmation that several local cats tested positive for the virus after consuming raw milk.

How concerned should Americans be? Dr. Jonathan Grein, director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and head of the medical center’s Special Pathogens Response Team, says that bird flu currently poses a low risk to those not in direct contact with infected animals.

‘Not a threat to everyday people’

"This is not yet a threat to everyday people who are not in close contact with affected animals, such as dairy cattle, poultry, and wild birds," he said. Importantly, he adds there has been no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus.

But despite the low risk to the general public, Grein warns of the potential for the virus to evolve.

"We’re concerned that this virus now spreads more readily across mammals—cattle in particular—and as this virus mutates and adapts, it has the potential to spread even more easily," he explained.

Bird flu, while similar to seasonal flu in symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and muscle aches, binds to different cell receptors and can cause conjunctivitis in those who have had close contact with infected dairy cattle. Unlike the predictable patterns of seasonal flu, H5N1 is more unpredictable, making it essential for individuals to get tested to determine which virus they have contracted.

Currently, the antiviral Tamiflu is used to treat both seasonal influenza and H5N1. However, the flu shot, a key defense against seasonal flu, does not protect against bird flu. Vaccines for H5N1 exist but are not widely available, though they are stored in a strategic national stockpile for emergency deployment.

What to do

To minimize the risk of contracting bird flu, people should avoid contact with sick cattle and birds and refrain from consuming raw milk, which can harbor the virus, Grein suggests. As the situation evolves, public health officials continue to monitor and respond to the threat, urging those in close contact with potentially infected animals to exercise caution.

The emergence of bird flu in a large metro area underscores the importance of public awareness and preparedness in managing infectious disease outbreaks. As researchers and health officials work to understand and contain the virus, the community is advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.