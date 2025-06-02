Vegan diet can prevent hot flashes, researchers say

A vegan diet rich in soy reduced severe hot flashes by 92% in postmenopausal women, according to a new study published in Menopause.

Participants on the plant-based diet also lost an average of 8 pounds over 12 weeks, significantly more than those who maintained their regular diet.

Researchers found that the health benefits occurred regardless of whether the plant-based foods were minimally processed or ultra-processed.

A new study published in the journal Menopause suggests that replacing animal products with plant-based foods—whether unprocessed or ultra-processed—can lead to dramatic reductions in hot flashes and notable weight loss among postmenopausal women.

The research, conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, found that a low-fat vegan diet rich in soybeans significantly eased menopausal symptoms and promoted healthy weight loss over just 12 weeks.

“Avoiding animal products and instead eating vegan foods including veggie burgers, breads and cereals, and fruits and vegetables is a prescription for fighting hot flashes,” said Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, Director of Clinical Research at the Physicians Committee.

Study design and key findings

The study involved 84 postmenopausal women who reported experiencing at least two moderate-to-severe hot flashes daily. Participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups:

An intervention group, asked to follow a low-fat vegan diet that included a half-cup of cooked soybeans daily

A control group, which continued their usual omnivorous diet

Over the 12-week study:

Severe hot flashes dropped by 92% in the vegan group, compared to no significant change in the control group.

Moderate-to-severe hot flashes decreased by 88% in the vegan group, versus only 34% in the control group.

Average weight loss was 8 pounds (3.6 kg) in the vegan group, compared to just 0.5 pounds (0.2 kg) in the control group.

Does food processing matter?

The study also examined whether the level of food processing influenced the outcomes. Using the NOVA classification system, researchers categorized all dietary components based on processing level—from minimally processed to ultra-processed.

Key insight: While the reduction in animal-based food intake was clearly linked to improved symptoms and weight loss, the level of processing in plant-based foods made no significant difference. Whether participants consumed whole vegetables or plant-based meat alternatives, they experienced similar health benefits.

This means even commonly available vegan foods—such as soy milk, meat substitutes, and vegan yogurts—can contribute positively to health outcomes.

Implications for women’s health

The findings are especially relevant for postmenopausal women seeking non-pharmaceutical ways to manage menopause symptoms. The study highlights soybeans in particular as a powerful dietary tool, owing to their isoflavones, which mimic estrogen and have been shown to reduce hot flashes.

The research adds to growing evidence that plant-based nutrition can be a safe, effective, and sustainable approach to improving quality of life in midlife and beyond.

About the researchers

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization committed to preventive medicine, ethical clinical research, and advancing evidence-based nutrition in medical practice.

For those interested in exploring the study, it is published in Menopause under the DOI: 10.1097/GME.0000000000002563.