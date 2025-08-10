Anti-sunscreen movement raises concerns among health experts

A growing number of social media influencers are promoting going without sunscreen, citing distrust of chemical ingredients and federal oversight.

Dermatologists warn that avoiding sunscreen dramatically increases the risk of skin cancer, one of the most common cancers in the U.S.

Public health officials say there is no scientific evidence that FDA-approved sunscreen ingredients are harmful, but plenty showing sunscreen reduces cancer risk.

A small but vocal movement questioning the safety and necessity of sunscreen is gaining traction on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube — and dermatologists say it could have serious public health consequences.

In one viral TikTok, a woman announced she had stopped using sunscreen entirely. On Instagram, a man claimed that gradually increasing sun exposure without sunscreen could boost immunity. Meanwhile, YouTube creators are pushing DIY “natural” sunblock recipes using oils, butters, and other household ingredients.

These messages directly contradict decades of research showing sunscreen’s role in preventing skin cancer, premature aging, and sunburn. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.

How sunscreen works

Sunscreens are generally divided into chemical and mineral varieties. Chemical sunscreens, using ingredients like avobenzone and oxybenzone, absorb ultraviolet radiation and convert it into heat before it reaches the skin. Mineral sunscreens — typically zinc oxide or titanium dioxide — physically block UV rays. Both types have been deemed safe by U.S. health authorities, though some wellness influencers continue to question their safety.

Skepticism about sunscreen mirrors a broader mistrust of conventional health guidance, fueled in part by figures aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Supporters have raised concerns about chemical absorption and pointed to animal studies involving high doses of sunscreen ingredients — studies experts say do not translate to real-world human use.

What the science shows

Health experts point to robust research proving sunscreen’s benefits. An Australian trial that followed more than 1,600 people for a decade found daily sunscreen users had significantly lower melanoma rates. A Norwegian study found that SPF 15 or higher was linked to a 33% lower melanoma risk.

“Ultraviolet radiation is a known carcinogen; there is no debate about that,” said Adam Friedman, dermatology chair at George Washington University, in a Washington Post report. “We’ve had decades of data showing that sunscreen plays a critical role in reducing skin cancer risk.”

Some critics note that U.S. sunscreen options lag behind Europe and Asia due to FDA regulatory delays. While other countries approve new UV filters faster, the U.S. has not significantly updated its sunscreen guidelines since 1999. This has prompted some consumers to seek imported or homemade products — a practice dermatologists warn against.

Experts stress that while more options and innovation would be welcome, the safest and most effective approach remains consistent: use an FDA-approved sunscreen daily to guard against the sun’s harmful rays.