Could full-fat cheese and cream help protect the brain?

What’s behind the study: Dementia cases are rising worldwide, and with no cure available, researchers are looking closely at everyday lifestyle factors—like diet—that might lower risk. Dairy foods have produced mixed results in past research, especially when it comes to fat content.

What the researchers wanted to know: Does eating high-fat dairy (like full-fat cheese or cream) affect dementia risk differently than low-fat dairy?

How the study was done: Swedish researchers tracked nearly 28,000 adults for about 25 years, comparing detailed dairy intake at midlife with later diagnoses of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia.



Spreads of high-fat cheeses are favorites at holiday parties, but as long as you keep calories under control, indulging in a bit of brie on a cracker may support your cognitive health.

For years, nutrition advice has tended to favor low-fat dairy products, especially for heart health. But a large new study from Sweden suggests that when it comes to brain health, some high-fat dairy foods may deserve a second look.

Researchers analyzing data from the long-running Malmö Diet and Cancer cohort found that people who regularly ate high-fat cheese and high-fat cream had a lower risk of developing dementia over the next two decades compared with those who ate little or none.

The study followed 27,670 adults, mostly in their late 50s at the start, for a median of 25 years. During that time, more than 3,200 participants developed dementia, allowing researchers to compare long-term outcomes across different eating habits.

The standout findings

Two dairy products stood out:

High-fat cheese: People who ate at least 50 grams a day (about two slices) had a 13% lower risk of dementia overall. The reduction was even stronger – nearly 30% lower risk – for vascular dementia, which is linked to blood vessel problems in the brain.

High-fat cream: Those who consumed at least 20 grams per day had a 16% lower risk of dementia, with lower risks seen for both Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

By contrast, low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, milk, yogurt, and butter showed no clear link to dementia risk, positive or negative.

Genetics may matter

The researchers also looked at APOE ε4, a genetic variant that raises the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Interestingly, the protective link between high-fat cheese and Alzheimer’s disease was seen only in people who did not carry this gene variant. That suggests genetics may influence how diet affects brain health.

The study didn’t test mechanisms directly, but scientists have some theories. Cheese and cream contain fat-soluble vitamins, bioactive peptides, and fermented compounds that may support brain health or reduce inflammation. The “food matrix” – how nutrients interact within whole foods – may matter more than fat content alone.

Despite the intriguing results, experts urge caution:

This was an observational study, meaning it can show associations but cannot prove cause and effect.

Eating more high-fat dairy doesn’t guarantee protection from dementia.

Other lifestyle factors—such as physical activity, education, smoking, and overall diet—still play major roles in brain health.

The takeaway for consumers

If you enjoy cheese or a splash of cream in your coffee, this study offers some reassurance that moderate intake of certain high-fat dairy foods is not linked to higher dementia risk, and may even be protective. However, it’s not a green light to overhaul dietary guidelines just yet.

For now, experts recommend focusing on a balanced, varied diet, paying attention to overall eating patterns rather than single “superfoods.” As researchers continue to untangle how diet and genetics interact, studies like this help refine, rather than replace, nutrition advice.