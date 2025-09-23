National Consumers League and 12 health groups say telehealth platforms deceive consumers

Petition highlights risks of compounded GLP-1 drugs, including hospitalizations and deaths

Advocates warn women, especially women of color, are most vulnerable to misleading ads

Push for federal action

The National Consumers League (NCL) and a coalition of 12 patient safety, pharmacy, women’s health and minority health organizations have petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to investigate deceptive marketing practices by telehealth companies promoting compounded GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The filing comes after a September 9 report urged the FTC to use its authority over direct-to-consumer telehealth advertising, and follows a July letter from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) pressing regulators to examine online promotion of GLP-1 drugs. A recent presidential memorandum also directed the Food and Drug Administration to ensure accuracy in prescription drug advertising.

Growing concern over compounded GLP-1s

The petition cites a 1,200 percent surge since 2022 in what it calls “violative or problematic” ads for GLP-1 products. These ads often omit crucial risk information, blur the line between compounded and FDA-approved medications, and make unsubstantiated claims about safety and efficacy.

“Compounded GLP-1s are not the same as FDA-approved medications – and not knowing the differences puts American consumers at risk,” said Sally Greenberg, NCL’s chief executive.

According to the groups, the FDA has logged 1,424 adverse event reports linked to compounded GLP-1s, including 329 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Poison control centers have also reported a nearly 1,500 percent increase in calls related to overdoses and side effects since 2019.

Examples of misleading advertising

Based on its April 2025 review of digital and broadcast ads, NCL says many telehealth platforms use tactics that violate the FTC Act:

Omitting side effects and contraindications

Using tiny or fast-flashing disclaimers on TV ads

Juxtaposing compounded products with brand-name GLP-1s to imply FDA approval

Promoting claims such as “clinically backed” or “doctor trusted” without substantiation

“These practices confuse consumers and perpetuate fraud,” the petition states, adding that some compounded products use uninspected ingredients sourced overseas or altered formulations that have never been studied for safety.

Disproportionate impact on women and communities of color

Advocates stress that women, who make up the majority of GLP-1 users, face the highest risks — including girls as young as 14 seeking microdoses for weight control. Women of color are especially vulnerable to deceptive marketing offering cheaper or counterfeit versions.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) warns that Latina consumers are being targeted through Spanish-language television, radio, and social media, as well as through informal community networks.

“This is a worst-case scenario for the Latina community,” said Ray Romano, LULAC’s director of research and policy. “For many Latinas, especially those with limited English proficiency, these ads may be their only source of information about compounded GLP-1 drugs.”

Call for swift enforcement

The petition urges the FTC to take immediate enforcement action to curb what advocates describe as dangerous, deceptive practices. Michael C. Barnes of Aimed Alliance, another signatory, said compounders who alter drugs to bypass FDA restrictions “erode the integrity of the U.S. drug approval and marketing system” while putting patients at risk.

The coalition argues that only swift federal action will protect consumers from misleading claims and prevent further harm from compounded GLP-1 products.