FDA drops proposed rule on asbestos testing in cosmetics

• Agency abruptly withdraws plan to require standardized asbestos testing

• Move contradicts congressional mandate in 2022 cosmetics reform law

• Health advocates warn withdrawal leaves consumers at continued risk

The Food and Drug Administration said today it is abruptly withdrawing its proposed rule that would have created approved, standardized testing methods for detecting and identifying cancer-causing asbestos in talc-containing cosmetics.

The rule was required under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022, which directed the agency to modernize oversight of personal-care products. According to the FDA, the Trump administration’s decision to scrap the regulation will be published in the November 28 Federal Register.

Asbestos is a well-established human carcinogen, and public-health authorities say there is no safe level of exposure. Contamination has repeatedly been found in talc-based cosmetics, which are widely used as powders, blushes, eye shadows and other personal-care products.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) said today’s move dramatically increases risk to consumers. Scott Faber, the group’s senior vice president for government affairs, called the withdrawal “deeply dangerous and irresponsible,” adding that “testing for asbestos’ presence is the only way to ensure that products made with talc are safe.”

Faber also argued the action violates the 2022 law: “Congress clearly required the FDA to require testing for talc in cosmetics.”

Advocates say current testing misses dangerous fibers

Scientists have long warned that routine industry screening for asbestos in talc is outdated and inadequate. In 2020, EWG-commissioned laboratory tests found asbestos in nearly 15% of sampled talc-based cosmetics. The findings, published in Environmental Health Insights, highlighted significant gaps in the methods commonly used to screen for asbestos fibers.

Cosmetics companies have known about the risk since at least the 1950s, and the issue became public in the early 1970s. Despite that, the industry has continued to rely on testing protocols that can detect some—but not all—asbestos fibers, leaving consumers vulnerable.

“Inhaling even the tiniest amount of asbestos in talc can cause mesothelioma and other deadly diseases, many years after exposure,” said Tasha Stoiber, Ph.D., a senior EWG scientist. “It only takes a single asbestos fiber lodged in the lungs to cause mesothelioma decades later.”

Long-term exposure effects remain severe

Exposure to asbestos is linked to asbestosis, mesothelioma, and lung and ovarian cancers. Even brief, non-occupational exposure has been associated with disease onset years later. Some studies estimate that more than 60% of mesothelioma cases in women may stem from non-occupational exposure.

Talc remains a common ingredient in cosmetics because it improves texture, absorbs moisture, and serves as an inexpensive filler—an ongoing practice that public-health advocates say continues to expose consumers to potentially deadly asbestos contamination.

Prevention tips: How to reduce your risk from talc-based cosmetics

• Choose talc-free products whenever possible.

Look for labels that explicitly say talc-free or use alternative ingredients such as cornstarch, silica, or rice powder.

• Treat “natural” claims with caution.

“Natural” or “pure” talc does not guarantee the product is asbestos-free. Talc and asbestos often occur together in nature.

• Avoid loose powders, especially for children.

Loose powders are more easily inhaled, increasing potential asbestos exposure. Stick to creams, sticks, or pressed products when feasible.

• Check brand testing disclosures.

Some companies voluntarily publish third-party lab reports. Favor brands that disclose how often they test talc and what methods they use.

• Be wary of older products.

Age increases the likelihood that the product predates modern screening or contains talc sourced from mines with historic contamination issues. When in doubt, discard.

• Don’t rely on color or texture.

You can’t see, smell, or feel asbestos fibers. Only validated laboratory testing can determine whether talc is contaminated.

• Avoid using talc near the mouth or nose.

If you must use talc-based products, apply them away from the face and avoid inhalation—especially for children and infants.

• Follow recalls and advisories.

Stay up to date on FDA alerts, company recalls, or independent testing results involving talc-based cosmetics.