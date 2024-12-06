Disability Issues

Write a review
Comerica Bank sued for mistreating Direct Express cardholders

The Direct Express cardholders are primarily unbanked clients, many of them disabled

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is suing Comerica Bank for harming 3.4 million Direct Express cardholders, mainly unbanked Americans receiving federal benefits like Social Security. Allegations include:

The CFPB seeks to stop these practices, secure refunds for customers, and impose penalties to fund victim relief. Direct Express provides federal benefits through prepaid debit cards, often used by seniors and disabled individuals.

Consumers can report compl...

