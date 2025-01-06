Sugary drinks cause more than 2 million cases of type 2 diabetes annually, study finds

A study from Tufts University estimates that sugary drinks cause 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease globally each year.

The impact is especially severe in developing countries. In Sub-Saharan Africa, sugary drinks contribute to over 21% of new diabetes cases, while in Latin America and the Caribbean, they account for 24% of new diabetes cases and 11% of cardiovascular disease cases, the study found.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are heavily marketed and sold in low- and middle-income nations. Not only are these communities consuming harmful products, but they are also often less well equipped to deal with the long-term health consequences,” says Dariush Mozaffarian, senior author on the paper.

Countries like Colombia, Mexico, and South Africa have been hit hard. In Colombia, nearly 50% of new diabetes cases are linked to sugary drinks. In Mexico, nearly one-third of new diabetes cases are associated with sugary drink consumption. In South Africa, 27.6% of new diabetes cases and 14.6% of cardiovascular disease cases are linked to sugary beverages.

The problem

Sugary drinks cause rapid blood sugar spikes and offer little nutritional value. Over time, their regular consumption leads to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other metabolic issues linked to type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Researchers call for urgent action, including public health campaigns, regulation of sugary drink advertising, and taxes on sugary drinks. Mexico, which introduced a tax on sugary drinks in 2014, has seen some success in reducing consumption, particularly among lower-income individuals.

“Much more needs to be done, especially in countries in Latin America and Africa where consumption is high and the health consequence severe,” said Mozaffarian, who is also Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science at Tufts. “As a species, we need to address sugar-sweetened beverage consumption.”