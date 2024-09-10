Equine encephalitis spreading in New England, outdoor events canceled

Maine is considering declaring a public health emergency to fight an outbreak of Eastern Equine Encephalities (EEE), a deadly disease that's spread through mosquito bites. It would join other New England states that are canceling public events and urging residents to stay home at night to avoid being bitten.

There have been 91 EEE-positive mosquito samples in Massachusetts this year, state officials said. The last outbreak of EEE in Massachusetts occurred in 2019-2020 and resulted in 17 human cases with seven deaths.

A New Hampshire man has died of the disease and officials say pets and wild birds have also been infected throughout the region.

In Vermont, much higher numbers of mosquitos are testing positive for the virus than in past years, and residents in high-risk communities are being told to avoid the outdoors at night until the first hard frost kills mosquitoes, the state health department said.

About EEE

Although rare, EEE is very serious and kills about 30% of people who become infected, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who survive can suffer lifelong effects.

Survivors can suffer lifelong mental and physical disabilities. People over 50 years old and under 15 are generally regarded as being greatest risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

"With the weather forecast showing warm, sunny weather for the rest of the week, we recommend that people take necessary precautions in areas of elevated risk," said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. "This includes recommending that residents and towns in areas at high risk for EEE reschedule their evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours from dusk to dawn."

There are no vaccines or treatment for the disease. Only a few cases are reported in the U.S. each year, with most infections found in the eastern and Gulf Coast states, according to the CDC.

What to do

Here are some ways to protect yourself against EEE:

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors . Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET, permethrin, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to the instructions on the product label.



DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET, permethrin, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours . The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk. Clothing Can Help Wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home