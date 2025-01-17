Red meat increases risk of dementia, new study finds

Eating red meat, especially processed types like bacon or hot dogs, may increase the risk of dementia, according to a new study by researchers from Mass General Brigham, Harvard, and MIT.

Published in Neurology, the study found that replacing processed red meat with healthier options like nuts, legumes, or fish could reduce dementia risk by about 20%.

“Dietary guidelines tend to focus on reducing risks of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes, while cognitive health is less frequently discussed, despite being linked to these diseases,” said corresponding author Daniel Wang, MD, ScD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “We hope our results encourage greater consideration of the connection between diet and brain health.”

Eating unprocessed red meat, like beef or pork, was also linked to higher risks of subjective cognitive decline, an early sign of dementia.

The study suggests that compounds in red meat, such as saturated fat, salt, or gut-produced chemicals like TMAO, may harm brain health.

A typical serving of red meat is 3 ounces — approximately the size of a bar of soap. Those eating a daily average of one-quarter or more of a serving of processed red meats (roughly two slices of bacon, one and half slices of bologna, or a hot dog), compared to those consuming a minimal amount, (less than one-tenth a serving each day) had a 13 percent higher risk of developing dementia, adjusting for numerous clinical, demographic and lifestyle factors such as socioeconomic status and family history of dementia.

The findings highlight the need for long-term research to better understand how diet influences dementia and cognitive decline, the researchers said.