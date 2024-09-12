Most McDonald’s will offer the $5 value meal into December

McDonald’s, which launched a $5 value meal in June to win back inflation-weary customers, will keep the savings going for a while longer. The fast-food chain has announced that in most U.S. markets, the value meal will stay on the menu into December.

The meal includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink.

McDonald’s left the decision up to franchisees and the company says 80% of markets have voted to keep the promotion going. Voting by franchisees is ongoing so the company said it’s possible that more markets will extend the promotion as well.

Customer pushback

McDonald’s, along with other fast-food restaurants, encountered strong customer pushback when they raised prices during the first half of the year.

“Ridicules prices, easy to go elsewhere,” Steve, of Saldo, Tex., told us. “Portions are smaller, cost is about 50-60% higher. Will never stop there ever again.”

McDonald’s says extending the $5 value meal is not the only way it’s trying to give customers a break. It’s launching what it calls “another season of savings” for the fall, including:

Double the fun with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18)

Grab a $2 McCrispy sandwich in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9)

Enjoy $1 10-pc Chicken McNuggets between Nov. 4 – Dec. 2 – valid 1x/week and perfect for sharing with a friend (or not)

Continue to celebrate Free Fries Fridays – where customers can get free medium Fries with any $1 minimum purchase With more than 20 million redemptions so far this year, this is a fan-favorite and will remain available every Friday through the end of 2024



Customer pushback put a dent in McDonald’s bottom line, which may be another motivation for the fall promotions. McDonald’s second-quarter earnings report showed a drop in same-store sales.