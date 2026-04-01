FDA approves Eli Lilly’s Foundayo pill for weight loss

The FDA has approved Foundayo, a once-daily GLP-1 weight loss pill from Eli Lilly.

It offers similar benefits to injectable drugs — but without needles or strict timing rules.

Early data shows meaningful weight loss, but side effects and cost are still factors.

For millions of Americans, weight loss medications have typically meant one thing: injections. But that’s starting to change.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new option from Eli Lilly called Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily pill designed to help people lose weight by mimicking a hormone that controls appetite and fullness.

The approval marks a major shift in the fast-growing GLP-1 market, where demand has surged but access and convenience have sometimes lagged. With Foundayo, patients now have a needle-free alternative that could make treatment more approachable for people who are hesitant about injections or looking for a simpler routine.

"People living with obesity need treatment options that meet them where they are – and for many, a once-daily pill that can be taken with no food or water restrictions can offer them greater flexibility in how they approach their treatment," Deborah Horn, DO, director of the Center for Obesity Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, said in a news release.

"With Foundayo, we now have an oral option that delivered an average of 12.4% weight loss at the highest dose in clinical trials – addressing both the clinical realities of obesity and the practical challenges patients face every day."

What makes Foundayo different

Foundayo works similarly to well-known GLP-1 drugs by helping regulate appetite and slowing digestion, which can lead to reduced calorie intake and weight loss.

But its biggest selling point is convenience: it’s taken as a daily pill and doesn’t come with the same strict timing requirements as some competing oral medications.

In clinical trials, patients lost roughly 7.8% to 12.4% of their body weight over about 72 weeks, depending on the dose. That’s slightly less than what’s typically seen with some injectable GLP-1 drugs, but still considered significant — especially given the easier format.

Pricing may also play a role in its appeal. Foundayo is expected to cost as little as $25 per month with insurance, or around $149 for those paying out of pocket, and will initially be available through Lilly’s direct-to-consumer platform before expanding to pharmacies and telehealth providers.

Like other drugs in its class, side effects can include nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, and some patients in trials stopped taking it because of these issues.

What consumers should know

While the idea of a “weight loss pill” may sound like a game-changer, experts say it’s not a magic fix. Foundayo is meant to be used alongside lifestyle changes like diet and exercise, and it requires a prescription and medical supervision.

It’s also part of a broader trend: pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop more convenient versions of GLP-1 treatments as demand skyrockets. Pills like Foundayo could eventually capture a sizable share of the market, especially among people who want to avoid injections.

"Today, fewer than one in 10 people who could benefit from a GLP-1 are taking one, held back by access, stigma, perceived complexity, or the belief that their condition isn't serious enough for treatment. We believe Foundayo can help level the playing field for those living with obesity or who are overweight and living with weight-related complications," David A. Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company, said in the news release.

"As a convenient, once-daily oral pill that delivers meaningful weight loss, this is obesity care designed for the real world."