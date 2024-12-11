With the start of a new year, when many people resolve to lose weight, Jenny Craig is tweaking its diet plan.
Jenny Craig has announced the launch of Jenny Fresh – a meal delivery service that brings fresh meals right to consumers’ homes. Each meal is under 350 calories and includes fresh ingredients, like antibiotic- and hormone-free meat and organic vegetables.
“Jenny Fresh offers elevated meals with exquisite nutrient-rich ingredients, like wheat berries, tricolor quinoa, Himalayan red rice, lime-roasted sweet potatoes, slow-cooked braised pork, and fresh guacamole,” said Kim Doyle, vice president of nutrition and product development at Jenny Craig.
Making healthy choices
Jenny Craig will launch the Jenny Fresh delivery meal service by mid-January, and the rollout will include seven entree options:
Chicken Chile Verde Bake
Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry
Zesty Black Bean Quinoa Bowl
Deconstructed Chicken Sausage Pizza
Braised Pork Burrito Bowl
Chicken Penne Parmesan
Chicken and Red Rice Power Bowl
One week of Jenny Fresh meals will run customers $99. Consumers can also choose to get special health or dietary preferences with their meals, such as protein-heavy options, fiber-heavy options, and gluten-free options.
The rest of the Jenny Craig meal options will remain separate from the Jenny Fresh deliveries, but those following the weight loss/management program will be able to easily incorporate these new meals.
For more information on Jenny Craig’s plan and the Jenny Fresh delivery service, click here.