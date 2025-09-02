Environmental group pressed Rachael Ray to back non-toxic cookware bill

Environmental Working Group urges Rachael Ray to drop opposition to California’s PFAS cookware ban

Senate Bill 682 would prohibit cookware coated with “forever chemicals” linked to cancer and other harms

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is under pressure to change her stance on toxic cookware

The Environmental Working Group is calling on celebrity chef Rachael Ray to reverse her opposition to a California bill that would ban the sale of cookware containing toxic “forever chemicals.”

In an August 27 letter to Ray, the advocacy group urged her to support Senate Bill 682, which targets PFAS chemicals, including polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), best known for its use in nonstick coatings. EWG argues that independent science and regulators have repeatedly tied PFAS exposure to cancer, hormone disruption, fertility problems, and weakened immunity.

Ray had previously defended PTFE in a letter to lawmakers, calling it “safe and effective” when used responsibly. EWG rejected that stance, saying the chemicals are highly persistent and contaminate food, water, and even air as cookware coatings wear down.

'Trusted public figure'

“As one of the most trusted public figures in cooking, Rachael Ray has a unique opportunity to lead the industry toward safe, sustainable cookware,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, EWG’s senior vice president in California. “We urge her to support SB 682 and protect families from unnecessary exposure to toxic PFAS.”

EWG noted that PTFE-coated pans can shed microplastics detected in human tissue and release fumes dangerous enough that manufacturers warn owners not to keep pet birds in kitchens. The group also pointed to hundreds of cases of so-called “Teflon flu” reported last year.

PFAS contamination has already affected an estimated 25 million Californians’ drinking water, EWG said, with health care costs tied to exposure in the state alone ranging from $5.5 to $8.7 billion annually.

