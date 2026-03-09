Costco takes on fertility costs with major drug discounts for members

Costco has partnered with Sesame and fertility network IVI RMA to offer members coordinated fertility care and discounted medications.

The program could reduce fertility drug costs by up to 80%, potentially saving thousands per treatment cycle.

Members can start with online consultations through Sesame and be referred to specialists if treatments like IVF are needed.

Costco is known for bargain rotisserie chickens and bulk paper towels — but now it’s adding something more serious to the list: fertility care.

The warehouse giant has announced a new partnership with health care platform Sesame and fertility network IVI RMA North America aimed at making fertility treatment easier and more affordable for Costco members. The initiative gives members access to coordinated fertility care and deep discounts on medications often used during treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"Our partnership with Sesame and IVI RMA reflects our commitment to transparent and affordable solutions that reduce barriers, are more accessible, and more affordable for our members," Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Costco, said in a news release.

"By combining transparent pricing with coordinated care, we're removing the barriers that have historically kept quality fertility treatment out of reach for too many families."

How the program works

The partnership brings together three pieces of the fertility care puzzle.

Patients start through Sesame, a direct-to-consumer health care platform that connects patients with clinicians online. Costco members can access fertility consultations, diagnostic testing, and care coordination through Sesame’s clinicians.

If more advanced treatment is needed — such as IVF, intrauterine insemination (IUI), or egg freezing — patients are referred to fertility specialists within the IVI RMA North America network. Sesame clinicians remain involved during treatment to help coordinate care, explain medical terminology, and guide patients through the process.

One of the biggest financial benefits comes from the pharmacy side. Fertility medications are filled through Costco with exclusive member pricing, offering savings of up to 80% on certain drugs commonly used in fertility treatment.

For example, medications used in an IVF cycle could cost roughly $1,640 to $2,296, compared with typical self-pay prices of $3,000 to $6,000 per cycle.

"This partnership empowers people to take control of their reproductive health without barriers, stigma, or waiting," David Goldhill, CEO & Founder of Sesame, said in the news release.

"By connecting patients directly with care coordinators and world-class specialists, we're making family planning accessible and delivering measurably better outcomes through coordinated, continuous care."

What consumers should know

For people exploring fertility treatment, the partnership may offer a more affordable entry point — especially for those paying out of pocket.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

You’ll start online. The program begins with a consultation and diagnostic workup through Sesame before any referrals to fertility clinics.

Medication savings could be significant. Fertility drugs often represent one of the biggest out-of-pocket costs during treatment, so pharmacy discounts may make a noticeable difference.

Insurance isn’t required. Because Sesame operates as a direct-pay health care platform, the program is designed to work for both insured and uninsured patients.

"In partnership with Costco and Sesame, leaders of the highest caliber, we are expanding access to quality fertility care and reducing barriers so more people across the country can build the families they desire,” Lynn Mason, CEO, IVI RMA North America, said in the news release.

“Every partnership we form and program we launch is grounded in expanding access to the most advanced care for individuals and families who deserve expertise and support throughout their fertility journey.”