West Virginia to ban food dyes, becoming first state to do so

West Virginia is on track to become the first state to ban a range of artificial food dyes and other additives that some health advocates say are dangerous to eat.

Senate Bill 545, passed Thursday, will ban seven dyes: Red Dye No. 3, Yellow Dye No. 5, Red Dye No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 6, Blue Dye No. 1, Blue Dye No. 2 and Green Dye No. 3, and the preservatives butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propylparaben, by Jan. 1, 2028.

But by August of this year, the additives will be banned from school breakfasts and lunches.

Legislators said that Gov. Pat Morrissey is expected to sign the bill into law, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Studies have linked artificial food dyes to various health problems, including cancer in animals and neurological problems in children, according to nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Now, the state of West Virginia is paving the way for future bans of dangerous food additives, said Sally Greenberg, chief executive of nonprofit National Consumers League, in a statement

“It’s well known that these synthetic dyes and additives pose serious health risks, and the Mountain State is showing others how to take bold action to safeguard their residents," Greenberg said.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moved to ban Red Dye No. 3 after years of delay, but the additive will still remain on shelves until Jan. 16, 2027.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, has told industry executives he plans to ban artificial dyes from foods before the end of his term, Everyday Health reports.

