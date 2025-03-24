New study identifies a drug that could prevent Alzheimer's symptoms

A new study conducted by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine identified an experimental drug that could be effective at preventing the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

The drug, gantenerumab, works by lowering the amyloid levels in the brain. Amyloid is a protein in the brain that, when elevated, has been linked with Alzheimer’s. This study showed that targeting the protein directly with this drug was effective at delaying Alzheimer’s-related symptoms.

“I am highly optimistic now, as this could be the first clinical evidence of what will become preventions for people at risk for Alzheimer’s disease,” senior author Randall J. Bateman, MD, said in a news release. “One day soon, we may be delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease for millions.”

A look at the study

Researchers at Washington State University School of Medicine have been working on the Knight Family Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) since 2012. The ongoing trial was designed to evaluate drugs similar to gantenerumab that work to specifically target the amyloid protein.

All of the participants enrolled in the study had genetic mutations that contribute to increased levels of amyloid. None of the participants had displayed any symptoms related to Alzheimer's or cognitive decline, but based on their genetics, they were predisposed to develop the condition within 10 to 15 years.

While the DIAN-TU study has been ongoing for several years, these most recent results focus on the outcomes of 22 participants who have been taking gantenerumab for an average of eight years.

The results

The researchers observed positive cognitive health outcomes for the study participants taking gantenerumab.

At the start of the study, all of the participants were all but 100% guaranteed to develop Alzheimer's symptoms. After taking the drug for nearly a decade, the risk of developing symptoms was cut in half.

Based on these findings, the researchers believe that targeting the amyloid protein decades before Alzheimer’s symptoms show up could be an effective way to prevent cognitive decline.

It currently remains a question how long these preventative efforts will continue to protect participants from developing Alzheimer’s symptoms. However, the researchers are continuing their work to get a better understanding of this.

“Everyone in this study was destined to develop Alzheimer’s disease and some of them haven’t yet,” Dr. Bateman said.

“We don’t yet know how long they will remain symptom-free – maybe a few years or maybe decades. In order to give them the best opportunity to stay cognitively normal, we have continued treatment with another anti-amyloid antibody in hopes they will never develop symptoms at all. What we do know is that it’s possible at least to delay the onset of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and give people more years of healthy life.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.