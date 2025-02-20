Bigorexia, fear of small muscles, widespread among younger consumers

We've all heard of anorexia, in which people think they're not skinny enough. There's also muscle dysmorphia, sometimes called "bigorexia," in which individuals think they're not muscular enough.

A growing area of concern is the muscle-building dietary supplements, including protein powders, creatine, and pre-workout drinks, that are widely used by young people hoping to "bulk up."

A recent study conducted at the University of Toronto highlights a growing trend of supplement use among adolescents and young adults, especially among men, and its potential link to muscle dysmorphia — a condition where individuals obsessively believe they are not muscular enough.

The study found that 55–80% of adolescent boys and men use whey protein powders, compared to 33–50% of adolescent girls and women. Additionally, 14–44% of transgender and gender-expansive (TGE) people also reported using whey protein products.

Creatine use was also significantly higher among men (over 50%) compared to women (10%) and TGE individuals (5–10%).

Furthermore, many young people use multiple supplements at once, increasing concerns about health risks and psychological effects.

The connection to muscle dysmorphia

Muscle dysmorphia is a mental health condition where individuals experience extreme distress over their muscularity, often leading to excessive exercise, dietary restrictions, and social withdrawal.

The study found that 26% of men, 18% of TGE individuals, and 11% of women met the clinical threshold for muscle dysmorphia.

Previous research has shown that individuals with muscle dysmorphia symptoms are more likely to use multiple supplements, reinforcing concerns about their role in fueling unhealthy body image pressures.

Health and social risks

Despite their widespread availability, muscle-building supplements are loosely regulated and can pose health risks, including liver damage, kidney issues, and heart problems when used excessively.

Moreover, the study highlighted troubling associations between supplement use and problematic behaviors, such as:

Alcohol abuse

Anabolic steroid use

Risky social behaviors

Given the aggressive marketing of these supplements, often portraying muscularity as the ideal male body type, experts warn that young men and gender-diverse individuals may be particularly vulnerable to developing obsessive concerns about their physique.

Need for more research

Although muscle dysmorphia has been studied primarily in bodybuilders, researchers stress that it affects a much broader population. The study calls for:

More research on the long-term effects of supplement use. Greater awareness about the psychological risks associated with muscle-building supplements. Better regulations to ensure safe usage and prevent misleading marketing.

The researchers also noted that young people should be encouraged to focus on balanced nutrition, exercise in moderation, and avoid unnecessary supplement dependency.

The complete study is available in the PLOS Journal.