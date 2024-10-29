Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 3

Here we go again. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. local time. As they do each Autumn, clocks will turn back one hour.

These twice-a-year time shifts can play havoc with human sleep patterns, though it’s generally agreed that the Autumn turn back is a little easier than the March “spring forward.”

But with any time change, there are adjustments to be made. On Nov.3, for example, it will get dark a lot earlier than the previous day. As we move toward the Dec. 21 Winter Solstice it will continue to get dark a little earlier each day, until most people will be driving home from work in the dark.

But the biggest issue may be sleep. If your normal bedtime is 11 p.m., your body may tell you it's ready for sleep at 10 p.m. To adjust, some experts suggest staying up a little later each night, until your body clock is in sync with the clock on your night stand.

“Each person is different. For some, this change will have no impact. For others, it may take a day or two -- and for some, it may take longer to adjust – maybe a week),” said Virginia Tech Transportation Institute expert Jeff Hickman, who has studied the time change’s effect on driving.

How about just staying on one time?

In recent years, there has been a movement to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round, to avoid the discomfort of the twice-a-year time adjustment. In 2022, Republicans and Democrats found this was an issue they could agree on, as the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to maintain year-round Daylight Savings Time.

However, the bill stalled in the house when public health officials pointed out some negatives. In the 1970s, when the nation briefly adopted year-round Daylight Saving Time, it didn’t get light until 8:30 a.m. in some areas of the country.

Studies have shown that there are more auto accidents around time changes. In the fall, people are suddenly driving in the dark. In the spring, when clocks move ahead by an hour, drivers may be more fatigued.

To stay safe, experts say people should avoid driving during rush hour and between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., right after a time change. Data show the risk of having an accident on the road increases during these time periods.

Also, driving during the early morning hours is particularly dangerous because a person’s circadian rhythm is at its lowest during this time.” he said.