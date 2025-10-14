Coffee or tea? The science behind your morning brew

Both tea and coffee deliver beneficial plant compounds — especially polyphenols — that may help with inflammation, stress, and general wellness.

Researchers spotlight differences in antioxidant levels, processing effects (especially for black tea and dark roast coffee), and cautions around additives.

The “winner” depends on context: your drink choice, timing, and what you mix into your cup make a big difference.

If you’ve ever been asked whether coffee or tea is “healthier,” you’re not alone — this age-old rivalry sparks plenty of debate at cafés, kitchen tables, and wellness circles.

At UNLV, two nutrition scientists, Arpita Basu and Samantha Coogan, recently took a closer look at this matchup.

Their goal? To demystify the benefits and trade-offs of each drink, and help everyday people better understand how both can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

“Coffee and tea as beverages have a lot of benefits, particularly from the polyphenol side,” Basu said in a news release. “The polyphenols are the most abundant type of plant-derived compounds, and they are widely present in teas and coffee beans.”

How the experts compared them

Rather than declaring a clear winner, Basu and Coogan emphasize that both coffee and tea bring valuable compounds to the table — especially polyphenols, a class of plant-derived substances known for antioxidant and stress-modulating properties.

They examined how processing affects those compounds. For instance, black tea undergoes oxidation and fermentation, which reduces antioxidant levels compared to green tea. On the coffee side, they explored how roasting levels influence antioxidant content, noting that lighter roasts tend to retain more of these compounds than dark roasts.

They also considered real-world drinking habits: when during the day people drink these beverages, how much sugar or creamer they add, and how those extras might interfere with the potential health benefits.

In their discussion, they factored in known risks too — like how tea’s tannins can reduce iron absorption (a concern for people with anemia) and how caffeine late in the day may disrupt sleep or impact cardiovascular health.

The results

Here’s where things get interesting: there’s no one-size-fits-all “better” beverage. Instead, drink choice depends on your body, habits, and how you drink it.

Tea (especially green): Because it’s less processed, green tea retains more antioxidants. Basu’s own research suggests that drinking about four cups daily may help reduce cholesterol, body weight, and cardiovascular risk — especially for those predisposed to type 2 diabetes. That said, the tannins may inhibit iron absorption when consumed with meals, which matters for people dealing with iron deficiency.

Coffee : Even though roasting can diminish some antioxidants, coffee still delivers plenty of beneficial compounds, especially if consumed in moderation and without excessive additives. Coogan recommends drinking water before your first sip (since coffee is mildly diuretic) and avoiding caffeine too close to bedtime.

The additive factor: According to Basu and Coogan, sugar, heavy creams, and flavor syrups can undermine many of the positive compounds in both beverages.



“There’s this perception that coffee is bad for you compared to tea,” Coogan said in the news release. “A lot of people say that when they’re sick or they’re trying to lose weight, they replace coffee with tea. But you can still get the same benefits if you switch to black coffee.

“For me, coffee is more of a ritual, and I think it’s like that for a lot of people. As a dietitian, even if it’s just placebo giving you that little dopamine hit to satisfy your craving, I say go for it. But if you drink it with a lot of added sugar, make sure you drink it with protein-rich foods and/or healthy fats.”