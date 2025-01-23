New study finds ADHD may reduce life expectancy

A new study conducted by researchers from University College of London explored the longevity expectations for adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to their findings, the condition could lead to shorter lives for adults.

“It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should,” researcher Professor Josh Stott said in a news release.

“People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem.

How does ADHD affect longevity?

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from over 30,000 U.K. adults who had been diagnosed with ADHD and compared that to data from over 300,000 adults with no history of an ADHD diagnosis.

Overall, the researchers found that life expectancy was shorter for adults with ADHD than for those without ADHD, and women were more affected by this trend than men.

The study found that the life expectancy for men was 4.5 to nine years shorter for men with ADHD, while it was 6.5 to 11 years shorter for women.

However, it’s also important to note that the researchers found that around one in nine adults is diagnosed with ADHD, which they believe to be a significant underestimation of what that figure actually is. They explained that the condition often goes undiagnosed in adults, which could skew these results.

“Only a small percentage of adults with ADHD have been diagnosed, meaning this study covers just a segment of the entire community,” researcher Dr. Liz O’Nions said in a news release.

“More of those who are diagnosed may have additional health problems compared to the average person with ADHD. Therefore, our research may overestimate the life expectancy gap for people with ADHD overall, though more community-based research is needed to test whether this is the case.”

The researchers also said that this study didn’t explore the causes of death for those with ADHD. Knowing that component could help identify which resources are most valuable and necessary to those with ADHD.

“Although many people with ADHD live long and healthy lives, our finding that on average they are living shorter lives than they should indicates unmet support needs,” Dr. O’Nions added. “It is crucial that we find out the reasons behind premature deaths so we can develop strategies to prevent these in future.”