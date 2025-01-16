FDA approves 20 ZYN nicotine pouches after thorough' safety review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 20 ZYN nicotine "pouch" products for sale after what it called "a thorough review." These nicotine pouches are small fiber pouches containing nicotine that are placed between the gum and lip.

The FDA determined that these products are safer than cigarettes and other smokeless tobacco products, as they contain fewer harmful chemicals. The pouches are popular among students and others, who think they improve concentration.

The approval was based on evidence showing that switching from cigarettes or smokeless tobacco to these nicotine pouches could benefit adults. The FDA also reviewed data showing that very few young people use these products, though it emphasized the importance of responsible marketing to keep them out of the hands of minors.

“It’s critical that the manufacturer market these products responsibly to prevent youth use,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “While current data show that youth use remains low, the FDA is closely monitoring the marketplace and is committed to taking action, as appropriate, to best protect public health.”

While today’s actions permit these specific tobacco products to be legally marketed in the U.S. to adults 21 and older, it does not mean these tobacco products are safe, nor are they “FDA approved.” There is no safe tobacco product; youth should not use tobacco products and adults who do not use tobacco products should not start.

Various flavors

The products approved include various flavors, with two nicotine strengths available: 3 milligrams and 6 milligrams. While these products are allowed to be marketed to adults over 21, they are not considered “safe,” and the FDA will monitor their use closely.

The FDA also imposed restrictions on marketing to ensure these products are advertised only to adults. The company must take steps to limit youth exposure, such as not targeting ads to young people and using older actors in advertisements.

Nicotine is still addictive

Despite the limited approval of the 20 ZYN products, nicotine is still highly addictive and should be handled with care, health officials say. It's one of the most addictive substances known, comparable to heroin, cocaine, and alcohol.

Here's why, according to the National Institutes of Health:

How it works in the brain: Nicotine triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that makes you feel good.3 This reinforces the behavior of using nicotine, making you want to do it again and again.

Quick effect: When you smoke or vape, nicotine reaches your brain very quickly (within seconds), which strengthens the addiction.

Withdrawal symptoms: When you try to quit, you may experience unpleasant withdrawal symptoms like cravings, irritability, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems. These symptoms make it very hard to quit.

Important to note:

Young people are even more vulnerable: The teenage brain is still developing, making it easier to become addicted to nicotine.

No safe tobacco products: All tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and chewing tobacco, contain nicotine and are addictive.

If you're struggling with nicotine addiction, there are resources available to help you quit. Talk to your doctor or check out resources like Smokefree.gov or the National Cancer Institute.