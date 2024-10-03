Cancerous flame retardants in black plastic, study says

Black plastic is often full of cancerous, hormone disrupting flame retardants, a first-of-its-kind study finds.

A sushi tray, spatula and beaded necklace are among black plastic items that tested with high levels of the toxic chemicals, according to a study published in the journal Chemosphere and sponsored by environmental nonprofit Toxic Free Future.

Flame retardants are linked to cancer, brain damage and reproductive difficulties.

The study found flame retardants in 17 of the 20 products that were tested, with total concentrations ranging from 40 to 22,800 parts per million.

By comparison, a California law that went into effect in 2020 limited flame retardants in children's products, mattresses and upholstered furniture to 1,000 parts per million.

The banned flame retardant deca-BDE was also present at levels from 5 to 1,200 times greater than the European Union's limit of 10 parts per million.

The toxic chemicals are entering plastic through electronics and poor recycling practices, said Megan Liu, study co-author and science and policy manager at Toxic-Free Future.

“Companies continue to use toxic flame retardants in plastic electronics, and that’s resulting in unexpected and unnecessary toxic exposures," she said. “These cancer-causing chemicals shouldn’t be used to begin with, but with recycling, they are entering our environment and our homes in more ways than one."

The findings come ahead of a November summit in South Korea where the U.S. and other nations will negotiate a treaty to manage plastic waste.

“The Biden administration must support a treaty that will end the use of the most harmful plastics and their toxic additives, even in recycled plastics,” said Megan Liu, study co-author and science and policy manager at Toxic-Free Future.

“The health of women and children must be prioritized over the chemical industry profits," she added. "We need less poison plastic, more safer chemicals and materials, and an end to plastic ingredient secrecy."

About toxic flame retardants

Toxic flame retardants are chemicals added to a variety of products to make them less flammable. However, many of these chemicals have been linked to serious health problems, raising concerns about their widespread use.

Types of Toxic Flame Retardants

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs): These were commonly used in furniture, electronics, and building materials but have been phased out due to their persistence in the environment and potential to disrupt hormone systems.

Organophosphates: Often used in furniture and children's products, these can affect brain development and function, particularly in children.

Halogenated flame retardants: This broad category includes various chemicals that can persist in the environment and have been linked to health issues like cancer and thyroid problems.

Health Concerns

Hormone disruption: Many flame retardants can interfere with the endocrine system, affecting hormone production and leading to problems with growth, development, and reproduction.

Neurological effects: Some flame retardants can harm the developing brain, potentially leading to learning disabilities, ADHD, and lower IQ.

Cancer: Certain flame retardants have been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Reproductive issues: Exposure to some flame retardants may contribute to infertility and other reproductive problems.

How We're Exposed

Dust: Flame retardants can leach out of products and accumulate in household dust, which we can inhale or ingest.

Food: These chemicals can contaminate food through packaging materials (like black plastic) or by accumulating in animal products.

Direct contact: We can absorb flame retardants through our skin by touching treated products.

What Can You Do?

Choose flame-retardant-free products: Look for furniture and other products that don't contain chemical flame retardants.

Reduce dust: Regularly clean your home with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Wash hands frequently: This helps reduce exposure to flame retardants in dust.

You can find more information from reputable sources like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).