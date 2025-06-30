New study links alcohol to higher pancreatic cancer risk

Moderate to high alcohol consumption is linked to a small but clear increase in pancreatic cancer risk.

The study, led by IARC and spanning 2.5 million people over 16 years, found a dose-response effect.

Even non-smokers who drank alcohol faced higher risk—and the effect appeared consistent across genders and regions (except Asia).

A global team led by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has released new findings suggesting that alcohol consumption could modestly raise the odds of developing pancreatic cancer.

While alcohol is already known to cause several types of cancer, this is the largest and most thorough study connecting it specifically to pancreatic cancer—a disease that's notably hard to detect early and often deadly.

“Alcohol consumption is a known carcinogen, but until now, the evidence linking it specifically to pancreatic cancer has been considered inconclusive,” study author Dr. Pietro Ferrari said in a news release.

“Our findings provide new evidence that pancreatic cancer may be another cancer type associated with alcohol consumption, a connection that has been underestimated until now.”

The Study

The researchers pooled data from 30 population-based cohort studies across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, involving nearly 2.5 million people who were cancer-free at the outset.

Participants, mostly in their late 50s, were tracked from 1980 to 2013, with an average follow-up of about 16 years. During that time, over 10,000 new pancreatic cancer cases were reported.

Alcohol intake was measured in grams of ethanol per day—roughly equivalent to standard drinks (15 g ≈ one drink). Importantly, the analysis adjusted for smoking and other lifestyle factors, and it also looked at different types of alcohol (beer, spirits, wine) to see if any one type stood out.

The study authors were careful to note limitations: alcohol consumption was self-reported and captured average intake over just one year (not lifelong habits), and certain drinking patterns—like binge drinking—weren’t assessed.

The results

Here’s what they found:

Overall, each additional 10 g/day of alcohol (about two-thirds of a drink) was linked to a 3% increase in pancreatic cancer risk.

Women who drank 15–30 g/day had a 12% higher risk compared to light drinkers (0.1–5 g/day).

Men who drank 30–60 g/day faced a 15% increased risk, and those consuming over 60 g/day, saw their risk jump to 36%.

These patterns held true even among non-smokers, indicating alcohol itself is an independent factor.

The link was consistent across major regions—Asia was an exception, probably due to many participants there not drinking much.

What this means

This extensive study adds pancreatic cancer to the list of cancers that may be influenced by alcohol. While the increased risk is modest—especially at lower levels—it’s clear: more drinks can mean more risk.

This doesn’t mean occasional drinking is a direct cause, but for those drinking several drinks daily, it may be worth reconsidering habits. Future studies are needed to explore long-term patterns and binge drinking, but this research provides fresh insight to help individuals make more informed choices.