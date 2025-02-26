Write a review
  2. News
  3. Health News

Healthcare Costs and Policy Issues

This living topic examines the complexities and challenges surrounding healthcare costs and policies in the United States. Key issues include the dramatic price hikes in essential medications like the EpiPen, the high costs of prescription drugs and healthcare services, and the inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system despite substantial spending. Articles explore the impact of these costs on consumers, the roles of monopolies and patents in driving prices up, and the legislative and policy responses to these challenges. The topic also delves into specific concerns like medication errors, employer-sponsored health insurance costs, and the public health crisis of gun violence, highlighting the need for systemic reforms and more effective regulatory measures.

Latest

Microplastics linked to disabilities, study says

Findings suggest microplastics are harming brain health

Featured Health News photo

Microplastics are increasingly being linked to health problems.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastics less than 5 milimeters in size found in the ocean that come from broken-down trash or consumer products.

The amount of microplastics in coastal communities can vary because of ocean currents, population density, waste management and industrial activity.

Now, a new study finds that residents of coastal areas with more microplastics are associated with higher rates of dis...

Read Article
Featured Health News photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2025
2024

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.