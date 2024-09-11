Recall of arsenic-laced apple juice expanded

The juice was sold at Aldi, Walmart, Walgreens, BJ’s, Dollar General, Weis and other stores.

Arsenic is a natural substance that is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. It occurs in the environment in tiny quantities but can become concentrated in soil and can inadvertently find its way into the food supply.

Short-term exposure to very high amounts of inorganic arsenic can result in nausea, vomiting, bruising, and numbness or burning sensations in the hands and feet. Long-term exposure can have more serious effects including skin disorders and increased risks for skin, bladder, and lung cancers, and for cardiovascular disease.

It is especially dangerous to fetuses, infants and small and is associated with adverse neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ.