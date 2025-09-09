Can a heart attack be about more than just cholesterol?

Findings from a recent study found that bacteria from the mouth can hide inside artery plaque for years without causing problems.

When these bacteria “wake up,” they can trigger swelling and weaken the plaque.

This weakening can cause the plaque to burst, leading to a blood clot and possibly a heart attack.

You’ve probably heard that high cholesterol is the main villain behind heart attacks.

New research, however, suggests an intriguing twist: some heart attacks may actually be set off by bacterial troublemakers hiding in your walls.

Scientists from Finland and the U.K. discovered that certain oral bacteria, nestled inside artery plaques, might stay silent for years — only to awaken and launch an inflammatory attack when triggered.

“Bacterial involvement in coronary artery disease has long been suspected, but direct and convincing evidence has been lacking. Our study demonstrated the presence of genetic material – DNA – from several oral bacteria inside atherosclerotic plaques,” researcher Pekka Karhunen said in a news release.

The study

What did researchers do to uncover this surprising connection?

To figure this out, the scientists looked at plaque samples from people who had died suddenly from heart problems, as well as from patients having surgery to clear blocked arteries. They searched for traces of bacteria — especially a common type found in the mouth called streptococci — by testing the genetic material inside the plaque.

The findings

The researchers discovered that bacteria from the mouth were hiding in almost half of the artery plaque samples they tested.

These bacteria weren’t scattered randomly — they were sitting in slimy clusters called biofilms. While the biofilms were intact, the body’s immune system mostly ignored them, so they didn’t cause much trouble.

But in plaques that had ruptured — the kind that can trigger a heart attack — the story looked very different. Here, the bacteria had broken free from their hiding spots. Once released, they seemed to wake up the body’s defense system, setting off inflammation that made the plaque cap weaker.

A weak cap is more likely to tear, which can cause a clot to form and block blood flow to the heart.

For everyday people, the takeaway is that heart health may not only be about cholesterol and diet — it might also have something to do with hidden bacteria. The research is still early, but it opens the door to new ideas for preventing heart attacks, such as ways to spot these bacteria in advance or treatments that stop them from causing damage.