USDA alerts consumers about ground beef with metal pieces

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that may contain metal fragments.

The affected product was sold at Mom’s Organic Markets in several East Coast states, including Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

No recall was issued because the product is no longer available in stores, but consumers are urged not to eat it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ground beef product that may be contaminated with metal, raising concerns about possible injury to consumers.

The alert applies to 1-pound, vacuum-packed packages labeled “White Oak Pastures, Radically Traditional Farming, Grassfed Ground Beef.” The product was produced on Feb. 26, 2026, and carries the establishment number “EST 34729” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It is also marked with a sell-by date of March 19, 2026.

According to FSIS, the ground beef was distributed to a distributor and sold at Mom’s Organic Markets locations across several states, including Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Company alerted by consumers

The issue came to light after the manufacturer, White Oak Pastures, received two consumer complaints reporting possible metal contamination. Despite the reports, there have been no confirmed injuries linked to the product, and FSIS said it has not received any additional reports of harm.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. However, officials warn that some packages may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

FSIS is urging anyone who purchased the ground beef not to consume it. Instead, consumers should throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about possible injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions can contact White Oak Pastures Processing Operations Manager Justin Wiley at (229) 641-2081 or by email at feedback@whiteoakpastures.com.

For additional food safety information, consumers can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or submit a report through the agency’s online complaint system.