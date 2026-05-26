Could poor sleep be an early warning sign for Alzheimer’s?

A new study found that poor sleep was linked to memory problems and Alzheimer’s-related brain changes in older women with higher genetic risk for the disease.

Researchers studied 69 women over age 65 using sleep questionnaires, memory tests, and brain scans that measured tau protein buildup.

Experts say sleep complaints could someday help identify people who may benefit from earlier monitoring or prevention strategies.

For years, scientists have known there’s a connection between sleep and brain health, but new research from the University of California San Diego is adding another piece to the puzzle.

The study suggests that poor sleep may be tied to early Alzheimer’s-related changes in older women who are already genetically more vulnerable to the disease.

The findings are especially notable because women make up nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases, and they also tend to report more sleep problems than men as they age. Researchers say the results don’t prove that poor sleep causes Alzheimer’s, but they do suggest sleep issues may be an important warning sign — and possibly even a future target for prevention efforts.

The study

In the study, researchers examined 69 women ages 65 and older who were part of the Women Inflammation Tau Study, an ongoing project focused on aging and Alzheimer’s risk.

Participants answered questions about their sleep quality, completed memory testing, and underwent brain imaging scans that measured tau, a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found a clear pattern among women who had a higher genetic risk for Alzheimer’s.

The results

Those who reported worse sleep also tended to perform more poorly on visual memory tasks and had greater tau buildup in brain regions affected early in the disease.

Interestingly, the same relationship was not seen in women with lower genetic risk. Researchers also noted that the connection appeared specific to visual memory rather than verbal memory.

Scientists say the relationship between sleep and Alzheimer’s may work both ways. Earlier research has suggested that disrupted sleep could contribute to abnormal protein buildup in the brain, while Alzheimer’s-related brain changes may also interfere with healthy sleep patterns.

For consumers, the study highlights something many people tend to dismiss: ongoing sleep complaints may be worth bringing up with a doctor, especially for older adults concerned about cognitive health.

Researchers emphasized that self-reported sleep assessments are inexpensive and easy to administer, which could make them a practical tool for identifying people who may benefit from closer monitoring in the future.

At the same time, experts caution that this was a relatively small study focused specifically on older women, so more research is needed before drawing broad conclusions. Still, the findings add to growing evidence that sleep health may play a larger role in healthy aging than many people realize.