Poll finds rising GLP-1 use but persistent cost barriers

• One in eight U.S. adults now take GLP-1 drugs, but many struggle to afford them

• Cost is a leading reason people stop using the medications

• Most Americans doubt Trump administration policies will lower drug prices

About one in eight U.S. adults (12%) say they are currently taking a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss, diabetes, heart disease or another chronic condition, a new KFF Health Tracking Poll shows. That’s a notable increase from 18 months ago, even as many users report difficulty affording the drugs’ high price tags.

Nearly one in five adults (18%) say they have used a GLP-1 drug at some point. Women are more likely than men to report current use (15% vs. 9%), and uptake is highest among adults ages 50 to 64 (22%). Use drops sharply among those 65 and older (9%), reflecting Medicare’s continued prohibition on covering GLP-1 drugs when prescribed for weight loss alone.

Use is highest among those managing chronic conditions

GLP-1 medications are especially common among adults who report serious health conditions. More than half of adults diagnosed with diabetes (57%) say they have used the drugs, including 45% who are currently taking them. Use is also widespread among those with heart disease (40% ever; 29% currently) and among people diagnosed as obese or overweight in the past five years (34% ever; 23% currently).

Yet insurance coverage remains uneven. While most users say their insurer paid at least part of the cost, more than a quarter of insured users (27%) say they paid the full cost themselves.

Cost remains a major obstacle

The poll—conducted before the Trump administration’s latest policy announcements on GLP-1 coverage—finds that more than half of current or former GLP-1 users (56%) say the medications were difficult to afford. Even among those with insurance, 55% report affordability challenges.

Cost is among the most common reasons people stop taking the drugs. Fourteen percent of users say they discontinued treatment because they could not afford it, while 13% cite side effects and just 5% say they stopped because their condition improved.

Other barriers also persist. Roughly one in six GLP-1 users (17%) say they obtained the drugs online, and nearly one in ten (9%) say they got them from a medical spa—an indication of the growing gray market around the blockbuster medications.

Among adults who have never taken a GLP-1 drug, interest in weight-loss use remains strong. About one in five (22%) say they would consider taking one, including 7% who say they are “very interested.” Interest is especially high—43%—among adults diagnosed as obese or overweight but not currently using such drugs.

Many skeptical that Trump policies will lower drug prices

Public expectations are low for the Trump administration’s efforts to lower drug costs, including new Medicaid rebate deals, discounted IVF medications, and a proposed TrumpRx purchasing portal. Nearly two-thirds of adults (62%) say these measures are “not too likely” or “not at all likely” to reduce costs for people like them.

Partisan divides are stark: 73% of Republicans and 83% of self-identified MAGA supporters believe the administration will lower drug prices, compared to 33% of independents and just 9% of Democrats.

Medicare enrollees are more optimistic. About half (49%) of adults 65 and older with Medicare say they expect Trump’s policies to lower their prescription costs—outpacing adults with employer coverage (34%) or Medicaid (32%).

Many still struggle to pay for prescriptions

Across the broader public, one in four adults (26%) say they or someone in their household had trouble paying for prescription medications in the past year. The burden is heavier among uninsured adults (41%), Hispanic adults (33%), Black adults (32%) and those with household incomes below $40,000 (33%).

The KFF survey was conducted Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,350 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.