Can food be medicine? A new study tests the idea in heart failure patients

A clinical trial tested whether delivering healthy food helps people recover after heart failure hospitalization.

The program was highly feasible, with strong participation and satisfaction among patients.

While it didn’t reduce hospital visits, patients reported meaningful improvements in quality of life.

The idea that food can play a role in medical care has been gaining traction — but how well does it actually work in real life?

A new clinical trial led by UT Southwestern Medical Center set out to answer that question in people recovering from heart failure, a condition affecting millions of Americans.

After leaving the hospital, many patients face a tough transition. Managing medications, following dietary guidelines, and accessing healthy food can all be challenging — especially for those experiencing food insecurity.

Researchers wanted to know whether directly providing nutritious food could help. Their approach — sometimes called “food as medicine” — focused on giving patients the tools and resources to eat better during a critical recovery window.

“This was designed as a pilot trial to answer a very practical question: Can we actually deliver food-as-medicine interventions to patients in the vulnerable period after a heart failure hospitalization – and will patients accept them?” researcher Ambarish Pandey, M.D. said in a news release.

“What we showed is that this approach is not only feasible, but patients also really valued it.”

How the study worked

The trial included 150 patients who had recently been hospitalized for heart failure at two hospitals in Dallas between April 2024 and October 2025. Participants were enrolled within two weeks of discharge and followed for 90 days.

They were randomly assigned to one of three groups: one received medically tailored meals designed by dietitians, another received boxes of fresh produce along with recipes, and a third group received standard care with dietary counseling alone.

Among those receiving food support, researchers also tested whether tying deliveries to behaviors like attending clinic visits or filling prescriptions made a difference.

The study tracked several outcomes, including how consistently food was delivered, how much participants used it, and whether it affected hospital readmissions or emergency department visits. Researchers also measured quality of life using a standardized questionnaire.

What the researchers found

Overall, the program proved highly workable. More than 90% of food deliveries were completed, and about 96% of participants stayed in the study — strong indicators that patients were willing and able to engage.

However, when it came to clinical outcomes, the results were more nuanced. Providing food did not significantly reduce hospital readmissions or emergency visits during the 90-day follow-up period.

That said, patients who received food support reported meaningful improvements in their quality of life. Many said they felt better overall, suggesting that access to healthy food may play an important role in day-to-day well-being — even if it doesn’t immediately change medical outcomes.

Another interesting finding: participants tended to prefer fresh produce boxes over pre-prepared meals, possibly because they allowed for more flexibility and cultural preferences in cooking.

Because this was a relatively short, pilot study, researchers emphasized that larger and longer-term trials are needed. Still, the findings show that food-based interventions can be successfully delivered — and that patients value them — laying the groundwork for future research.

“We are still early in building rigorous evidence for food as medicine, especially in heart failure,” Dr. Pandey said. “This trial helps establish a foundation for larger, longer-term studies that can test whether these initiatives can ultimately improve clinical outcomes while being delivered in real-world health care settings.”