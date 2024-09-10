Write a review
  2. News
  3. Health News

Coronavirus News

Health News

FDA approves first combo flu-COVID-19 at-home test

No prescription needed and you get results in about 15 minutes

Featured Health News photo

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA just approved a new at-home test that can tell you if you have COVID-19 or the flu. You can buy it without a prescription at a store. 

This is the first at-home test like this that has been fully approved by the FDA, which means it's been carefully checked for safety and accuracy.

The FDA is also making it easier for other companies to make similar tests in the future, so we might see more options soon.

The test is for use by individual...

Read article
Featured Health News photo

Latest Articles

  1. FDA proposes removing popular decongestant found in cold meds
  2. California seizes more than $1 million in flavored tobacco but faces an uphill battle
  3. Americans consume 80 pounds of sugar each year
  4. Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in Florida after back-to-back hurricanes
  5. Some hospitals are delaying surgeries to cope with IV fluid shortage

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Coronavirus News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Do you need the new COVID booster? Depends on how old you are.

    The CDC lowers quarantine times, too

    Is COVID-19 over? Not by a long shot. But not everyone faces the same risk.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that adults ages 65 years and older take an additional updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine dose. 

    What does the CDC know that the general population might not? That there’s an increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19 in older adults, thanks in great part to the impact of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

    The agency says that the virus has changed dramatically since 2020. Although COVID-19 remains common, when compared to 2020, individual infections are less likely to result in severe illness for most people in the U.S. – and that’s a good thing. 

    However, “COVID-19 poses the highest risk for older adults, infants, and people with pre-existing medical conditions, and there are multiple ways people and communities can help reduce their risk of infection,” the CDC said in its update.

    To be on the safe side, the CDC continues to offer free test kits that monitor for the latest strains. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-⁠home tests, a policy that began November 20, 2023.

    If you did not order four tests earlier in the fall, you can place two orders for a total of 8 tests. If you’re interested in obtaining yours, the online form is available here.

    CDC also reduces recommended length of quarantine

    The CDC has also updated its guidance about how long people who contract COVID need to quarantine – stay at home and away from others. The agency feels that the treatments that are now available lessen symptoms and lower the risk of severe illness sufficiently enough that a 24-hour period will work.

    “​​While every respiratory virus does not act the same, adopting a unified approach to limiting disease spread makes recommendations easier to follow and thus more likely to be adopted and does not rely on individuals to test for illness, a practice that data indicates is uneven,” the CDC said in a statement.

    “The bottom line is that when people follow these actionable recommendations to avoid getting sick, and to protect themselves and others if they do get sick, it will help limit the spread of respiratory viruses, and that will mean fewer people who experience severe illness,” National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Dr. Demetre Daskalakis added.

    Is COVID-19 over? Not by a long shot. But not everyone faces the same risk.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that ad...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.