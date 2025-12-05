Nearly half of Americans turn to substances to get through the holidays

45% of Americans say their urge to drink or use substances increases during the holidays, with 41% “pre-gaming” before gatherings just to cope.

Nearly three-quarters report feeling lonely or emotionally triggered this time of year, especially by past losses and family pressures.

Experts say stacked stressors—from money worries to social expectations—drive people to self-medicate, but simple boundaries and more meaningful connection can make the season feel lighter.

The holidays may be wrapped in twinkling lights and good intentions, but for many Americans, the season feels a lot heavier than it looks on social media.

A new report from the Freeman Recovery Center shows just how tough this time of year can be.

In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, 45% of people say their urge to drink or use substances spikes during the holidays, and more than 4 in 10 admit they “pre-game” with alcohol before family gatherings just to take the edge off.

Researchers also found that nearly three-quarters of Americans feel isolated or lonely during the holidays, and many say the season brings up painful memories of loss. Add in tight budgets, complicated family dynamics, and the pressure to be “merry,” and it’s no wonder so many people turn to substances to cope.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed the Freeman Recovery Center Communications Team to learn more about the impact the holidays can have on substance use.

How emotions lead to substance use

Experts at the Freeman Recovery Center explained that the holidays are full of different emotional triggers that can complicate the holidays and affect our behaviors.

“Our new research shows that 73% of Americans say the season riles up feelings related to past loss, and nearly half feel emotionally worn out after gatherings,” they explained. “This emotional strain can be the catalyst for folks to reach for substances, not to enhance the holiday experience, but as a means to handle the weight of it all.

“What really sets this season apart is how all of these stressors stack together. You have high expectations of the perfect gifts, travel fatigue, and the frequent reminders of who’s no longer with us; especially if you’re looking through old holiday photos. When all of this hits in a short timeframe, even the strongest person can feel overwhelmed.”

Avoiding alcohol as a coping mechanism

One of the key findings from the survey was that 41% of Americans “pre-game” their holiday gatherings with alcohol.

For those who may be struggling and turn to alcohol, the experts shared some coping mechanisms to try this holiday season:

Try showing up later to cut down on your time spent there, or give yourself a time limit that feels safe.

Create a code word(s) with someone you trust, so if it’s time to exit, you can do so. Our research found that nearly 1 in 3 Americans already use code words or signals at holiday events to cut down on stress, which is proof that even a small boundary can go a long way.

Put something in your hand to feel grounded. It can be tea, sparkling water, or just something non-alcoholic. This offers up identical social rituals without the crash, and it can help you stay in the moment versus numbing yourself down.

Feeling more connected

Loneliness was another common theme that came up during the study results. Despite family or friend gatherings, many Americans feel lonely during the holidays – which is another reason for the spike in substance use.

The Freeman Recovery Center team shared how we can all strive for more meaningful connection this holiday season.

“Loneliness during the holidays is not always about being physically alone; it often involves feeling emotionally overlooked or forgotten,” they explained.

“Small changes in how we connect can do wonders. You might invite someone who is spending the day alone or arrange a one-on-one conversation instead of relying on small talk or surface-level chitchat. Families can also prioritize shared experiences rather than these idyllic moments, such as cooking together or taking a walk. Real connections usually happen in simple moments, not in grand gestures. Not everything needs to be ‘internet ready.’”

The power of conversation

The findings from the survey highlight that many Americans are all feeling the same way around this time of year. The best thing to do? Talk about it!

“Our research really nails just how common these struggles are, yet most people shy away from talking about them,” the Freeman Recovery Center team said.

“The holidays put an unfortunate amount of emotional pressure on everyone, even those who seem fine. The more we normalize asking for help, setting boundaries, or choosing not to drink, the less individuals will feel the need for substances just to feel okay. The season should not be something people merely endure. With support, it can actually feel lighter and more manageable for everyone.”