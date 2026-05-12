Mayo Clinic study finds Alzheimer’s changes may begin decades before symptoms

A new Mayo Clinic study suggests Alzheimer’s disease may begin decades before symptoms appear, with subtle biological changes starting as early as the late 50s.

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 adults and found that changes in brain proteins, blood biomarkers, and cognitive performance accelerate between the late 50s and early 70s.

Scientists say the findings could help doctors identify at-risk patients earlier and improve efforts to prevent or slow the disease before memory loss begins.

Alzheimer’s disease may begin developing far earlier than most people realize, according to new research from the Mayo Clinic. Researcher found that found subtle biological changes linked to the disease can start decades before noticeable memory problems appear.

The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, analyzed data from 2,082 participants in the long-running Mayo Clinic Study of Aging.

Researchers examined blood biomarkers, brain imaging scans, and cognitive testing results to determine when Alzheimer’s-related changes begin to accelerate over a person’s lifetime.

Subtle changes could appear in the late 50s

Researchers found that subtle declines in cognitive performance may begin in the late 50s, while amyloid buildup in the brain — one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease — appears to accelerate in the early 60s. Other biological markers associated with brain injury and inflammation tended to rise later, particularly in the late 60s and early 70s.

“This population-based study provides an integrated view of age-related patterns across multiple Alzheimer’s biomarkers measured in blood and imaging, plus cognition,” said Mingzhao Hu, assistant professor in the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Quantitative Health Sciences and the study’s first author.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects nearly seven million Americans age 65 and older. The disease is associated with abnormal accumulations of proteins such as amyloid and tau in the brain, which can gradually damage nerve cells and impair memory and thinking abilities.

A long biological process

Scientists say the findings reinforce the idea that Alzheimer’s is a long biological process rather than a condition that begins when symptoms first appear.

The study identified a timeline in which different warning signs emerge at different stages. Brain scans showed amyloid buildup becoming more pronounced before many blood-based indicators of nerve damage increased. Biomarkers linked to stressed brain-support cells and injured nerve fibers tended to accelerate later in life.

Researchers say understanding that timeline could improve screening strategies and help identify the best window for preventive treatments.

“Earlier detection can give patients and families more time to plan, access care, and benefit from treatments that may slow progression,” the Mayo Clinic researchers noted.

Other risk factors

Experts caution, however, that the findings describe broad population trends rather than predicting when any one person will develop Alzheimer’s symptoms. Factors such as genetics, cardiovascular health, sleep quality, and lifestyle can all influence an individual’s risk.

The researchers also noted that most study participants came from Olmsted County, Minnesota, meaning additional studies involving more diverse populations will be needed to confirm whether the same patterns hold across different racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups.

Still, scientists say the research adds to growing evidence that Alzheimer’s disease begins long before memory loss becomes obvious — potentially opening the door to earlier intervention and more effective prevention strategies in the future.