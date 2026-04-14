Meat sales hit a record as Americans embrace protein-rich diets

U.S. meat sales reached a record $112 billion in 2025, with volume up 2%.

More than 98% of American households buy meat, and 90% of home-cooked dinners include it.

77% of consumers say meat is part of a healthy diet, a sharp increase from 2020.

While it is true that meat prices are nearing all-time highs, consumers haven’t cut back on purchases. In fact, a new report says consumers are buying more meat than ever, pushing total sales to a record $112 billion in 2025.

That coincides with a shift in federal health guidelines. As HHS Secretary, Robert Kennedy has taken a pro-protein stance in U.S. dietary policy — making protein, including meat, a central pillar of what he argues is a healthier American diet.

In the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Kennedy emphasized that Americans should prioritize “whole, nutrient-dense foods — protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains.”

The annual “Power of Meat” report from FMI – The Food Industry Association and the Meat Institute, and unveiled at the Annual Meat Conference, shows that both dollar sales and volume increased last year, signaling continued strength in the category despite broader economic pressures.

A dinner table staple

Nearly every American household — more than 98% — purchases meat, and it remains a staple at the dinner table. On average, consumers prepare five dinners at home each week, and about 90% of those meals include meat or poultry.

The growth is being fueled largely by younger shoppers. Millennials and Gen Z accounted for 67% of the increase in units sold and are more likely than older generations to plan meals around meat.

The report also highlights meat’s strong positioning in consumers’ views of health and nutrition. About 77% of shoppers say meat and poultry are part of a healthy diet, an increase of more than 20 percentage points since 2020.

“Consumers are focused on protein, flexibility, value, and taste,” said Rick Stein, FMI’s vice president of fresh foods, noting that the meat department is outperforming other grocery categories.

Shoppers are also increasingly incorporating meat into more occasions, from traditional meals to snacks, and are turning to digital tools for inspiration. About 15% now use artificial intelligence for meal planning, a sharp rise over the past two years.

Other sources of protein

Consumers seeking more protein in their diets but worried about rising meat prices can find other sources that, at the moment, don’t cost as much. For example, after a huge increase in prices in 2025, the cost of eggs has fallen sharply so far in 2026.

Canned fish — especially tuna — is another low-cost source of protein. So is dairy, including milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese.

When buying meat, chicken may be the most affordable, especially thighs and drumsticks. Chicken offers 20 to 25 grams of protein per serving.

Finally, ground turkey is usually a less expensive protein source than ground beef.