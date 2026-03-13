If you stop using a GLP-1 drug, do you regain the weight?

A new Cleveland Clinic study of nearly 8,000 patients found that people who stop popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs often avoid major weight regain in real-world settings.

Researchers say many patients restart the medications or switch to other obesity treatments, which may help stabilize their weight.

The findings contrast with earlier clinical trials that suggested patients regain more than half of the lost weight within a year after stopping the drugs.

As the use of injectable GLP-1 drugs continues to rise, researchers are beginning to examine what actually happens when patients stop taking them outside tightly controlled clinical trials.

A new analysis from the Cleveland Clinic suggests that, in real-world clinical practice, patients who discontinue semaglutide or tirzepatide often avoid the significant weight regain reported in earlier randomized studies.

The research, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, examined nearly 8,000 adults who had started one of the injectable medications and later stopped taking it within three to 12 months. Investigators found that many patients either restarted the drug or transitioned to other weight-management treatments, helping them maintain much of their earlier weight loss.

“Our real-world data show that many patients who stop semaglutide or tirzepatide restart the medication or transition to another obesity treatment, which may explain why they regain less weight than patients in randomized trials,” said Hamlet Gasoyan, DS, Ph.D., MPH, a researcher with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Value-Based Care Research who led the study.

Study looked at nearly 8,000 patients

The retrospective cohort study included 7,938 adults with obesity or overweight in Ohio and Florida who had been prescribed injectable semaglutide—sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy—or tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound. Patients had been using the drugs to treat either obesity or type 2 diabetes.

Researchers tracked the treatments patients pursued after discontinuing the medications and monitored how their weight changed during the following year.

Before stopping treatment, patients generally experienced meaningful weight loss, though results varied by condition.

Patients using the medications to treat obesity lost an average of 8.4% of their body weight before discontinuation and regained about 0.5% of their weight one year later.

Those taking the drugs for type 2 diabetes lost an average of 4.4% of their body weight before stopping treatment and, on average, lost an additional 1.3% during the following year.

Weight changes varied across patients

Individual outcomes differed widely. Among patients treated for obesity, 55% gained weight during the year after stopping the medication, while 45% either continued losing weight or maintained their weight.

In the group treated for diabetes, 44% gained weight, while 56% continued losing weight or stayed roughly the same.

The researchers say the findings highlight the range of strategies patients use to manage weight after discontinuing GLP-1 medications, including restarting the original drug, trying another obesity treatment or adopting therapeutic lifestyle changes.

Cost and side effects drive discontinuation

Previous research by the same group found that two main factors led patients to stop taking the medications: high cost or insurance coverage limitations and side effects. Financial barriers were the most common reason.

Insurance coverage differences may also explain why patients using the drugs for diabetes were more likely to restart treatment than those taking them for obesity, the researchers said. Prescriptions related to diabetes are typically covered more consistently by insurers.

As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to grow, the researchers say understanding what happens after patients discontinue treatment will become increasingly important for clinicians and policymakers evaluating long-term obesity care.