Trump orders crackdown on drug ads

White House action: President Trump on Tuesday ordered federal regulators to get tougher on misleading drug advertising.

FDA warning blitz: The FDA is firing off thousands of letters to pharmaceutical companies demanding they fix or pull ads.

TV ads in the crosshairs: Health officials want to close a loophole that’s let drug commercials skim over side effects since the late ’90s.



The government is turning up the heat on Big Pharma’s marketing machine. President Trump signed an executive action directing the FDA to police drug advertising more aggressively, while the agency announced it’s sending out a flood of enforcement letters to drugmakers.

The crackdown won’t stop at TV spots featuring happy couples strolling through meadows. Paid influencer campaigns on Instagram and TikTok, along with ads tied to telehealth providers, are also in regulators’ sights.

At issue is a long-standing FDA rule dating from 1997 that let drug companies list only the “major” side effects in broadcast ads and bury the rest online. That loophole fueled an explosion of prime-time drug ads — many of them criticized for making risky drugs look like lifestyle enhancers. The administration now wants that practice ended.



The FDA said it’s starting with about 100 cease-and-desist letters, with thousands more warnings on the way. A sample letter released Tuesday ordered a company to yank noncompliant ads and warned that patients “are not seeing a fair balance” of a drug’s benefits and risks.

That’s a big shift from recent years: in 2023 the FDA sent just one such letter, and in 2024 it sent none.

“We’re going to be tough on this,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary told The Wall Street Journal. “Drug companies spend 20% to 25% of their budgets on marketing and ads. I’d like them to spend that money on lowering drug prices for everyday Americans.”

The industry, not surprisingly, disagrees. Alex Schriver, a spokesman for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, defended drug advertising as a public service: “Direct-to-consumer advertising helps patients make informed decisions about their health care and treatment options.”

What it means for you

If this crackdown sticks, expect drug ads to look and sound different. That cheery voiceover might soon spend more time spelling out side effects and less time promising a brighter tomorrow. Social media influencers plugging prescriptions could face tougher scrutiny, too. In short: those fast-talking disclaimers may finally have to slow down and be a bit more straightforward.

What's wrong with the ads?

There are several significant objections to direct-to-consumer (DTC) pharmaceutical advertising:

Medical and Safety Concerns Critics argue that these ads can lead patients to self-diagnose or pressure doctors to prescribe specific medications that may not be appropriate for their condition. This can interfere with the clinical judgment process and potentially lead to inappropriate prescribing or overmedication.

Incomplete Information While DTC ads are required to include risk information, critics contend that the format and time constraints of advertisements don't allow for comprehensive discussion of side effects, drug interactions, or alternative treatments. The brief mention of risks in rapid-fire disclaimers may not adequately inform patients.

Cost and Healthcare Access Heavily advertised drugs are often newer, brand-name medications that are more expensive than generic alternatives or established treatments. This can drive up healthcare costs and create pressure for insurers to cover costly drugs that patients specifically request.

Relationship with Healthcare Providers Some physicians report that DTC advertising complicates patient interactions, as they must spend time explaining why an advertised drug might not be suitable, rather than focusing on optimal treatment options. This can strain the doctor-patient relationship and consultation time.

Disease Mongering Critics argue that some DTC ads promote "disease mongering" - turning normal life experiences or mild conditions into medical problems requiring pharmaceutical intervention, potentially medicalizing aspects of normal human experience.

Global Perspective The United States and New Zealand are the only developed countries that allow DTC pharmaceutical advertising, with most other nations viewing it as inappropriate for public health reasons.